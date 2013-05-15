The Baltic Course

Good for Business
Baltic sales of Finland’s Hesburger fast food chain reach EUR 58 mln in 201616.01.2017.
Sales of the Finnish-owned fast food chain Hesburger in the Baltic states reached EUR 58 mln in 2016, the company announced LETA/BNS.
16.01.2017.Investments in commercial property in Latvia reach EUR 341.3 mln last year
13.01.2017.Volume of sharing economy in Estonia totals EUR 40 mln in 2016
13.01.2017.Natural gas consumers in Latvia will be able to select supplier from April 3
13.01.2017.Estonia's E-piim to sell EUR 2 mln worth of cheese to Japan
12.01.2017.Vilnius' Ikea store operator pays EUR 3.4 mln in dividend
12.01.2017.Estonian govt makes easier hiring seasonal workers from abroad
12.01.2017.New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States increased more than 14% in 2016
Lithuanian PM not sure he'll sign Rail Baltica deal16.01.2017.
Estonia plans for the prime ministers of the Baltic states to sign the deal on the European-gauge railway Rail Baltica project, however, Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis is not sure about the signing, informs LETA/BNS.
16.01.2017.Small firm from Riga promises to invest EUR 40 mln in Moldovan airport's development
16.01.2017.Lithuania and Latvia post exports decline in Jan-Nov 2016 among Balts
13.01.2017.World is being accustomed to thought that small nuclear war is permissible - Landsbergis
13.01.2017.Sproge elected new mayor of Jurmala after Truksnis' resignation
13.01.2017.Lithuania'sl budget revenue EUR 237 above target in 2016
13.01.2017.Estonia's current account ran EUR 76 mln surplus in November
13.01.2017.Demographic trends in Lithuania
Details of isolated operation of Baltic energy system expected in fall16.01.2017.
As the Baltic states ready to disconnect from the Russian BRELL electricity ring and synchronize its grids with Western Europe, tests will be conducted to check whether Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can operate in an isolated regime. A trial study for the tests will be drafted by international consultative company Tractebel Engineering by September, writes LETA/BNS.
13.01.2017.Lice appointed as acting board chairperson of Riga International Airport
13.01.2017.Leedo contests impounding of ferry St. Ola in court
13.01.2017.Latvia favors power grid synchronization via Poland
12.01.2017.Tallink’s Romantika ferry damaged by storm will still leave for Stockholm at midnight
12.01.2017.Crude extraction in Lithuania down 15% to 77,000 cubic meters in 2016 y-o-y
12.01.2017.Riga International Airport CEO Jurjevs stands down
12.01.2017.Storm damages radar antenna and front porthole of Tallink's Romantika ferry
Tax revenue to Latvian budget in 2016 meets target by 101.1%13.01.2017.
- Revenue to the Latvian central government consolidated budget administrated by the State Revenue Service in 2016 are EUR 88.33 mln or 1.1% above the target, the State Revenue Service said LETA.
13.01.2017.Liquidator of bankrupt Trasta Komercbanka recovers EUR 112 mln by late December 2016
11.01.2017.Latvian Finance Ministry ready to move towards greater tax progressivity
10.01.2017.Bank of Lithuania will strengthen competition and eliminate administrative barriers in financial market
09.01.2017.Estonia is Australia's New Money Haven
05.01.2017.State auditors note rising amount of bonuses to public administration employees in Latvia
05.01.2017.Bank of Lithuania:100th anniversary of the State commemorated with a special series of five euro coins
05.01.2017.There are three months left to prepare for the arrival of the new fifty-euro note
New rector elected for Ventspils University College12.01.2017.
Karlis Kreslins, the acting rector of Ventspils University College, has been elected its new rector, LETA was told at the university college.
11.01.2017.Lithuania should have up to 5 state universities
09.01.2017.Latvian National Defense Academy launches international course for navy officers
06.01.2017.EUR 14 mln available to Latvian National Library for digitalization of cultural heritage
05.01.2017.Lithuania's unis of education and Vytautas Magnus expect to merge by 2018
03.01.2017.Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy to be merged with University of Latvia
23.12.2016.Quality in education: improvements needed while questions abound
16.12.2016.Vytautas Magnus Uni rector picked as head of Lithuanian Rectors' Conference
EU-Russia relations: from strategic partnership to strategic challenge13.01.2017.
For a number of years, the EU and Russia had assumed the existence of a strategic partnership, based on the con vergence of values, economic integration and increasingly open markets and a modernisation agenda for society. Our agenda was positive and ambitious.
12.01.2017.Inflation rises faster than expected
09.01.2017.The year 2017 in the corporate communication field: putting things in order, analysing and pushing the boundaries
06.01.2017.The future we want for the Baltic Sea region
06.01.2017.Inflation was at its fastest of the past three years in December
05.01.2017.Low interest rates remain among major challenges in activities of financial institutions
04.01.2017.In November, good results in manufacturing, outstanding in the energy sector
30.12.2016.Stable growth in both loans and deposits in November
Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations23.05.2016.
Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
18.05.2016.EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016
05.05.2016.At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros
29.04.2016.Putra: Latvian financial sector should work like a Swiss clock
22.05.2014.Approaches to media sector in Europe: Commission’s coordinating efforts
22.05.2014.The future of mass media: popularity monetization in social networks?
15.05.2013.Pension issues in the social EU policies: cross-sectoral approach
