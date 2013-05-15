The Baltic Course

Good for Business
Good for Business
Russian businessman registers in Latvia company with EUR 40 mln share capital09.01.2017.
The company with the largest share capital registered in the Latvian Enterprise Register last week was Stern Holding with a share capital of EUR 40 mln, writes LETA.
Keyword tags: Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Russia
09.01.2017.The annual apartment price growth in the major cities of Lithuania was 5.5% in 2016
09.01.2017.Park Inn by Radisson Valdemara Riga opens in Latvia
09.01.2017.The Banker names Reizniece-Ozola Finance Minister of the Year in Europe
06.01.2017.Latvia’s leasing portfolio grows 10.4% in January-September 2016
06.01.2017.Belarus company wins tender for supply of trams to Daugavpils
06.01.2017.Fintech company Contis Group set up a new division in Vilnius
05.01.2017.Wizz Air slightly increases passenger turnover from Riga Airport
Baltic States: News & Analytics
Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Modern EU
Lithuania blocks plans for data center over links to Russia's FSB09.01.2017.
Lithuania's authorities have taken steps to block plans for building the country's largest privately-owned data center close to Vilnius following an intelligence warning that it may be hooked up to a Russian spying center, reports LETA/BNS.
Keyword tags: Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Security, Technology
09.01.2017.Latvian exports and imports value of goods shows decline in November
09.01.2017.Estonia's position in UN classification of countries has not changed
09.01.2017.Belarus lifts visa requirement for citizens of European countries and U.S.
09.01.2017.Conclusions and Forecasts from Bank of Latvi
09.01.2017.Lithuania's tax chief suspected of illegally helping MG Baltic and Vilniaus Prekyba
06.01.2017.The foreign direct investment flow into Lithuania was on the increase in Q3
06.01.2017.Latvia exports and imports less than Estonia and Lithuania in January-October 2016
Baltic States: Economy
Transport, Markets and Companies, Energy, Real Estate, Technology, Tourism, LIVE RĪGA, Baltic export
Estonia to start offering icebreaking service Tuesday09.01.2017.
The Estonian Maritime Administration has decided to put an icebreaker in operation in the Bay of Parnu as of Tuesday, reports LETA.
Keyword tags: Baltic, Estonia, Transport
09.01.2017.Securing funds for Lithuanian N-plant closure to require huge efforts
09.01.2017.Supply of apartments for sale in Riga down 20.7% in December
06.01.2017.BaltCap to acquire Baltic businesses of Selecta
06.01.2017.Estonian EconMin fines new ferry operator EUR 400,000
05.01.2017.Reorganization of Rigas Piensaimnieks dairy company completed
05.01.2017.Macro Riga reduces its stake in HansaMatrix hi-tech company
05.01.2017.Sberbank lent money for Auga Group's shares
Baltic States: Finances & Investments
Financial Services, Investments, Buy / Sell Business
Estonia is Australia's New Money Haven09.01.2017.
Estonia is one of the three, fastest-growing money havens for the Australian dollar today. In 2010, wire transfers to the country were by the thousands. However now Australian dollars in Estonia are in the millions.
Keyword tags: Estonia, Financial Services, Investments
05.01.2017.State auditors note rising amount of bonuses to public administration employees in Latvia
05.01.2017.Bank of Lithuania:100th anniversary of the State commemorated with a special series of five euro coins
05.01.2017.There are three months left to prepare for the arrival of the new fifty-euro note
04.01.2017.Trade union of Nordea Eesti to picket at group HQ in Stockholm
04.01.2017.Estonian unemployment insurance benefit capped at EUR 1,348 for 2017
04.01.2017.Loans worth over EUR 100 mln financed through Mintos marketplace
30.12.2016.Budget of Bank of Estonia to expand to EUR 22.7 mln
Education and Science
Education and Science, Economic History, Book review
Latvian National Defense Academy launches international course for navy officers09.01.2017.
The Latvian National Defense Academy today launched an international course for middle-rank command and staff navy officers, the Latvian Defense Ministry said LETA.
Keyword tags: Education and Science, Latvia, Security
06.01.2017.EUR 14 mln available to Latvian National Library for digitalization of cultural heritage
05.01.2017.Lithuania's unis of education and Vytautas Magnus expect to merge by 2018
03.01.2017.Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy to be merged with University of Latvia
23.12.2016.Quality in education: improvements needed while questions abound
16.12.2016.Vytautas Magnus Uni rector picked as head of Lithuanian Rectors' Conference
16.12.2016.Baltic Sea region: responses to modern challenges
14.12.2016.Memorandum of Understanding on the Fulbright Exchange Program in Latvia to be signed
Baltic States: Opinion
Direct speech
The year 2017 in the corporate communication field: putting things in order, analysing and pushing the boundaries09.01.2017.
2016 Year was an exciting and eventful for the communications sphere. Some earlier started processes must now enter a stage of maturity. Here is a number of important trends in the corporate communication field which, in my opinion, will develop in 2017.
Keyword tags: Direct Speech, Education and Science, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Society
06.01.2017.The future we want for the Baltic Sea region
06.01.2017.Inflation was at its fastest of the past three years in December
05.01.2017.Low interest rates remain among major challenges in activities of financial institutions
04.01.2017.In November, good results in manufacturing, outstanding in the energy sector
30.12.2016.Stable growth in both loans and deposits in November
28.12.2016.Survey of euro area households finds that the inequality of the net wealth distribution is similar in Estonia to that in the whole euro area
22.12.2016.President-elect Shavkat Mirziyoyev assumed office
Round Table
Round Table
Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations23.05.2016.
Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
Keyword tags: Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Round Table
18.05.2016.EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016
05.05.2016.At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros
29.04.2016.Putra: Latvian financial sector should work like a Swiss clock
22.05.2014.Approaches to media sector in Europe: Commission’s coordinating efforts
22.05.2014.The future of mass media: popularity monetization in social networks?
15.05.2013.Pension issues in the social EU policies: cross-sectoral approach
Read also:
Press-releases, Forums
Regional event of World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum to take place in Melbourne27.12.2016.
he first regional event of the World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum (WLEIF) outside Latvia is due to start in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday, December 29, Kristine Saulite, chairperson of the Latvian Association of Australia and New Zealand and the Australian WLEIF coordinator, told LETA.
Keyword tags: Economics, Forum, Innovations, Latvia, Markets and Companies
23.12.2016.The founder of Bitcoin Foundation and Forbes columnist will visit Blockchain Conference in Tallinn
16.12.2016.Rietumu Gallery: Exhibition of Modern Design and Jewellery
16.12.2016.Laima Chocolate Museum receives nearly 100,000 visitors in three years
14.12.2016.Tallinn will host the first large conference devoted to Blockchain and cryptocurrencies
01.12.2016.New Calendar from Rietumu
29.11.2016.Estonian president to open Slush tech conference in Helsinki
22.11.2016."eCom21" Forum in Riga: Evolution of E-Commerce Continues
Read also
- 09.01.2017Issues of dual citizenship in Latvia
- 06.01.2017Lithuania's y-o-y retail sales growth remains among EU's highest
- 06.01.2017US armored vehicles to arrive in Latvia in February
- 06.01.2017Maltese Presidency-2017 at the difficult time in the EU
- 06.01.2017he annual change of the consumer price index in Estonia was influenced the most by heat energy and alcohol
- 05.01.2017Committee head: This Estonian parlt won't adopt implementing act of civil partnership law
- 05.01.2017First round of Mezaparks Grand Stage reconstruction to cost EUR 23 million
- 05.01.2017Mother found dead in Dobele was pregnant
- 05.01.2017State Police terminate contract with A26 company
- 05.01.2017Merks starts Gailezera Nami residential development project in Riga
- 05.01.2017Tallink's Megastar bunkered with LNG for the first time
- 05.01.2017The turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in Estonia
- 05.01.2017Regulator issues license to Conexus Baltic Grid for transmission and storage of natural gas
- 05.01.2017Foreign direct investment accumulated in Latvia decreases EUR 211.59 mln in 2016 - Lursoft
- 05.01.2017Producer prices rise in Lithuania and Estonia, fall in Latvia in Nov y-o-y
- 04.01.2017No St. Petersburg services of Lux Express canceled despite license suspension