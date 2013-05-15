The Baltic Course

Baltic sales of Finland’s Hesburger fast food chain reach EUR 58 mln in 2016

16.01.2017.

Sales of the Finnish-owned fast food chain Hesburger in the Baltic states reached EUR 58 mln in 2016, the company announced LETA/BNS.

Lithuanian PM not sure he'll sign Rail Baltica deal

16.01.2017.

Estonia plans for the prime ministers of the Baltic states to sign the deal on the European-gauge railway Rail Baltica project, however, Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis is not sure about the signing, informs LETA/BNS.

Details of isolated operation of Baltic energy system expected in fall

16.01.2017.

As the Baltic states ready to disconnect from the Russian BRELL electricity ring and synchronize its grids with Western Europe, tests will be conducted to check whether Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can operate in an isolated regime. A trial study for the tests will be drafted by international consultative company Tractebel Engineering by September, writes LETA/BNS.

Tax revenue to Latvian budget in 2016 meets target by 101.1%

13.01.2017.

- Revenue to the Latvian central government consolidated budget administrated by the State Revenue Service in 2016 are EUR 88.33 mln or 1.1% above the target, the State Revenue Service said LETA.

New rector elected for Ventspils University College

12.01.2017.

Karlis Kreslins, the acting rector of Ventspils University College, has been elected its new rector, LETA was told at the university college.

EU-Russia relations: from strategic partnership to strategic challenge

13.01.2017.

For a number of years, the EU and Russia had assumed the existence of a strategic partnership, based on the con vergence of values, economic integration and increasingly open markets and a modernisation agenda for society. Our agenda was positive and ambitious.

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

23.05.2016.

Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.

Over EUR 1 Million have been donated to the ABLV Charitable Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Charitable Campaign

16.01.2017.

A record sum of EUR 1,046,173 has been donated to the ABLV Charitable Foundation’s 10th anniversary charitable campaign, which will make it possible - at least to the same extent as last year - to help hundreds of children, and to facilitate civic improvements in Central Riga, as well as the establishment of the Latvian Museum of Contemporary Art.

