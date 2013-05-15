The Baltic Course

Good for Business Good for Business

Estonian dairy associations set up joint venture to build new dairy plant

Estonian dairy associations set up joint venture to build new dairy plant

28.01.2017.

Four Estonian agricultural cooperatives and the consultancy CPTT Consult established on Wednesday a joint venture named Milkest with the aim of building a new efficient dairy plant in Estonia at an estimated cost of 50 mln euros, writes LETA/BNS.

Keyword tags: Agriculture, Baltic Export, Estonia, Financial Services, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry

Estonia's Nordica get permission to hand over holding in subsidiary to LOT
28.01.2017.Estonia's Nordica get permission to hand over holding in subsidiary to LOT

Lattelecom turnover reaches 193,25 mln EUR
28.01.2017.Lattelecom turnover reaches 193,25 mln EUR

27.01.2017.Estonia's electricity output grows 15% in 2016

27.01.2017.A unique to Northern Europe packaging material factory will be opened in Ventspils

27.01.2017.e-Governance Academy in cooperation with Estonian companies digitised two Moldovan court archives

26.01.2017.Estonian Port of Tallinn's profit grows 22.5% in 2016

26.01.2017.Nordic Partners Properties receives EUR 18 mln long-term loan from SEB Banka



Baltic States: News & Analytics Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Modern EU

It's not possible to think about investment in current business environment - Tallink CEO

It's not possible to think about investment in current business environment - Tallink CEO

28.01.2017.

Making further investments is not conceivable in the business environment being created by the new political power, CEO of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp Janek Stalmeister says LETA/BNS.

Keyword tags: Estonia, Investments, Markets and Companies, Port

Latvia recalls its participation in European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey due to security reasons
27.01.2017.Latvia recalls its participation in European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey due to security reasons

Consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 1 percentage point
27.01.2017.Consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 1 percentage point

27.01.2017.Lithuania's financial crimes body conducts searches at National Paying Agency

26.01.2017.Estonian ex-president gets prize of Bertelsmann Foundation

26.01.2017.Lithuanians with rare diseases to be treated in EU

26.01.2017.Norway follows "ostrich policy" in dispute over Latvian crab boat's arrest

26.01.2017.Residence permit in Latvia. Questions and answers



Baltic States: Economy Transport, Markets and Companies, Energy, Real Estate, Technology, Tourism, LIVE RĪGA, Baltic export

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

31.01.2017.

Keyword tags: Investments, Markets and Companies

Three companies win EUR 3 mln tender for advertising Latvian dairy products
28.01.2017.Three companies win EUR 3 mln tender for advertising Latvian dairy products

RB Rail AS has founded branches in Lithuania and Estonia
27.01.2017.RB Rail AS has founded branches in Lithuania and Estonia

27.01.2017.Lithuania's ESO borrows EUR 77 mln from SEB bank

27.01.2017.2nd small LNG carrier expected in Lithuania's Klaipeda

26.01.2017.Maxima XXX store to be opened in Domina Shopping mall

25.01.2017.Gazprom plays ball: the depoliticization of the European gas market

25.01.2017.Rail Baltic coordinator says extra stops in Estonia being analyzed



Baltic States: Finances & Investments Financial Services, Investments, Buy / Sell Business

Bank of Latvia to sell collector coins online

Bank of Latvia to sell collector coins online

25.01.2017.

The Bank of Latvia plans to start selling its collector coins on the Internet, Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics said in an interview to Latvian Radio today, writes LETA.

Keyword tags: Banks, Financial Services, Internet, Latvia

Latvia’s ABLV Bank plans to issue bonds worth USD 75 mln and EUR 20 mln in late February
22.01.2017.Latvia’s ABLV Bank plans to issue bonds worth USD 75 mln and EUR 20 mln in late February

Baltic Horizon Fund declared approx. EUR 1,4 mln distribution to investors
20.01.2017.Baltic Horizon Fund declared approx. EUR 1,4 mln distribution to investors

20.01.2017.Estonian government backs three tax policy changes

20.01.2017.RAM Funds Have Completed 2016 with Stable Growth

19.01.2017.Lithuanian watchdog probes possible abuse of dominant position by Swedbank

18.01.2017.EUR 50 million hole in social budget needs to be mended quickly

18.01.2017.Estonia's tax watchdog to counsel accommodation and food sector re envelope wages



Education and Science Education and Science, Economic History, Book review

AmCham Latvia supports openness of higher education systems and participation in international scientific processes

AmCham Latvia supports openness of higher education systems and participation in international scientific processes

27.01.2017.

After independence, Latvia has sought to develop towards the western welfare growth direction. We have demonstrated that by joining the European Union and other international organizations working to improve the position in various international ratings. Higher education system should be the country's development, driving force for modernization and openness. By denying opportunity for internationally recognized experts to take positions in higher education management we slow down the development processes and limit opportunities for students.

Keyword tags: Business, Education and Science, Latvia, Markets and Companies, USA

Vejonis: Politicians need scientists' perspective when tackling complex issues
27.01.2017.Vejonis: Politicians need scientists' perspective when tackling complex issues

SEB Banka to provide state-guaranteed loans to Latvian students also this year
26.01.2017.SEB Banka to provide state-guaranteed loans to Latvian students also this year

26.01.2017.Nokia becomes main global sponsor of the HundrED initiative

24.01.2017.Ikstens appointed acting rector at Riga Graduate School of Law

18.01.2017.Theresa May’s Brexit speech: EUA applauds focus on science, research and innovation

17.01.2017.Sadurskis promises not to touch regional universities

12.01.2017.New rector elected for Ventspils University College



Baltic States: Opinion Direct speech

Changes in money indicators in December mostly seasonal in character

Changes in money indicators in December mostly seasonal in character

27.01.2017.

In December, the money indicator dynamic was mostly characterized by changes, seasonally characteristic of the last month of the year – the fastest growth in deposits month-on-month and a small drop in the total loan portfolio. Yet, under the impact of the stable economic environment, the range of these changes was substantially smaller than in December 2015 and the year-on-year rate of growth in deposits dropped in comparison with November while that of loans increased.

Keyword tags: Analytics, Banks, Economics, Financial Services, Latvia

The profitability of the banking sector declined last year
24.01.2017.The profitability of the banking sector declined last year

Low levels of investment activity mean that companies are borrowing less than before
20.01.2017.Low levels of investment activity mean that companies are borrowing less than before

19.01.2017.What will happen to retirement economy in the Baltic States

17.01.2017.November was a record month in the Latvian export of wood products

13.01.2017.EU-Russia relations: from strategic partnership to strategic challenge

12.01.2017.Inflation rises faster than expected

09.01.2017.The year 2017 in the corporate communication field: putting things in order, analysing and pushing the boundaries



Round Table Round Table

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

23.05.2016.

Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.

Keyword tags: Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Round Table

EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016
18.05.2016.EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016

At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros
05.05.2016.At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros

29.04.2016.Putra: Latvian financial sector should work like a Swiss clock

22.05.2014.Approaches to media sector in Europe: Commission’s coordinating efforts

22.05.2014.The future of mass media: popularity monetization in social networks?

15.05.2013.Pension issues in the social EU policies: cross-sectoral approach



Read also: Press-releases, Forums

The 24th Baltic International Travel Trade Fair Balttour 2017 will be held in Riga

The 24th Baltic International Travel Trade Fair Balttour 2017 will be held in Riga

27.01.2017.

The 24th International Travel Trade Fair “Balttour 2017”, the largest and most important travel market in the Baltic States annually marking the start of the new tourist season will be held at Kipsala International Exhibition Centre in Riga from 3–5 February.

Keyword tags: Baltic, Forum, Latvia, Tourism

Plácido Domingo presents EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards in Turku
24.01.2017.Plácido Domingo presents EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards in Turku

Anti-corruption service on blockchain. E-Auction 3.0 developer will attend Tallinn
20.01.2017.Anti-corruption service on blockchain. E-Auction 3.0 developer will attend Tallinn

17.01.2017.Legal nationality beyond national boundaries and the role of blockchain. Estonian project case study

16.01.2017.Over EUR 1 Million have been donated to the ABLV Charitable Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Charitable Campaign

11.01.2017.With the Support of Rietumu Bank, Latvian Pupils Will See “Maria Stuarda”

27.12.2016.Regional event of World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum to take place in Melbourne

23.12.2016.The founder of Bitcoin Foundation and Forbes columnist will visit Blockchain Conference in Tallinn



Read also

Русский
Search site


 