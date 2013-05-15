The Baltic Course

Good for Business
Estonian dairy associations set up joint venture to build new dairy plant28.01.2017.
Four Estonian agricultural cooperatives and the consultancy CPTT Consult established on Wednesday a joint venture named Milkest with the aim of building a new efficient dairy plant in Estonia at an estimated cost of 50 mln euros, writes LETA/BNS.
It's not possible to think about investment in current business environment - Tallink CEO28.01.2017.
Making further investments is not conceivable in the business environment being created by the new political power, CEO of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp Janek Stalmeister says LETA/BNS.
Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London31.01.2017.
Bank of Latvia to sell collector coins online25.01.2017.
The Bank of Latvia plans to start selling its collector coins on the Internet, Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics said in an interview to Latvian Radio today, writes LETA.
AmCham Latvia supports openness of higher education systems and participation in international scientific processes27.01.2017.
After independence, Latvia has sought to develop towards the western welfare growth direction. We have demonstrated that by joining the European Union and other international organizations working to improve the position in various international ratings. Higher education system should be the country's development, driving force for modernization and openness. By denying opportunity for internationally recognized experts to take positions in higher education management we slow down the development processes and limit opportunities for students.
Changes in money indicators in December mostly seasonal in character27.01.2017.
In December, the money indicator dynamic was mostly characterized by changes, seasonally characteristic of the last month of the year – the fastest growth in deposits month-on-month and a small drop in the total loan portfolio. Yet, under the impact of the stable economic environment, the range of these changes was substantially smaller than in December 2015 and the year-on-year rate of growth in deposits dropped in comparison with November while that of loans increased.
Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations23.05.2016.
Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
The 24th Baltic International Travel Trade Fair Balttour 2017 will be held in Riga27.01.2017.
The 24th International Travel Trade Fair “Balttour 2017”, the largest and most important travel market in the Baltic States annually marking the start of the new tourist season will be held at Kipsala International Exhibition Centre in Riga from 3–5 February.
