The Baltic Course

Port of Pärnu signed the LNG bunkering agreement with LNG Gorskaya Overseas OÜ

Port of Pärnu signed the LNG bunkering agreement with LNG Gorskaya Overseas OÜ

01.02.2017.

Estonia-based LNG Gorskaya Overseas OÜ has signed an letter of intent with the Port of Pärnu to set liquefied natural gas (LNG) center in the harbors aquatorium, the companies representative informed BC.

Economic sentiment indicator in Lithuania decreased in January 2017

Economic sentiment indicator in Lithuania decreased in January 2017

01.02.2017.

Statistics Lithuania informs that in January 2017, the economic sentiment indicator stood at minus 2 and, against December 2016, increased by 1 percentage point (ppt). The industrial and construction confidence indicators increased by 2 and 3 ppt respectively. The consumer, trade and services confidence indicators decreased by 1 ppt.

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

03.02.2017.

Invest Lithuania as it attracted 36 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects to Lithuania in 2016

Invest Lithuania as it attracted 36 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects to Lithuania in 2016

01.02.2017.

2016 was another record breaking year for the foreign investment promotion agency Invest Lithuania as it attracted 36 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects to Lithuania. These projects are set to create 3,716 jobs over the next three years. By comparison, 28 foreign capital companies decided to set up operations in Lithuania in 2015, creating 2,370 jobs.

Laws regulating work of SSE Riga and RGSL to be revised

Laws regulating work of SSE Riga and RGSL to be revised

30.01.2017.

In order to provide a permanent solution to the situation with foreigners’ appointment as rectors to Stockholm School of Economics in Riga (SSE Riga) and Riga Graduate School of Law (RGSL), Latvian authorities are planning to revise the laws regulating the work of these institutions of higher education and that might be binding also to other institutions of higher education, writes LETA/BNS.

Retail trade flourishes but for now for one-off reasons

Retail trade flourishes but for now for one-off reasons

01.02.2017.

After the not so fast growth in the third quarter of 2016 (1.1% year-on-year), Latvian retail trade seems to have gathered speed a little. According to the data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) the year-on-year rise in retail trade at constant prices in the fourth quarter was 2.2% (including 4.5% in November and 2.0% in December). Yet similar to the dynamic of consumer prices where supply-side factors and the impact of prices of global resources currently predominate, in retail trade, some one-off factors might have predominated rather than fast growing demand.

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

23.05.2016.

Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.

Rietumu Banka is the General Sponsor of the 'Wings of Business' Award

Rietumu Banka is the General Sponsor of the ‘Wings of Business’ Award

31.01.2017.

Rietumu Banka, one of the largest banks in the Baltics States, specialized in corporate banking and affluent individuals, announced its sponsorship of the ‘Wings of Business’ Awards, Russia’s national award in the field of business aviation.

