The Baltic Course

Russian businessman registers in Latvia company with EUR 40 mln share capital

09.01.2017.

The company with the largest share capital registered in the Latvian Enterprise Register last week was Stern Holding with a share capital of EUR 40 mln, writes LETA.

09.01.2017.

09.01.2017.

Lithuania blocks plans for data center over links to Russia's FSB

09.01.2017.

Lithuania's authorities have taken steps to block plans for building the country's largest privately-owned data center close to Vilnius following an intelligence warning that it may be hooked up to a Russian spying center, reports LETA/BNS.

09.01.2017.

09.01.2017.

Estonia to start offering icebreaking service Tuesday

09.01.2017.

The Estonian Maritime Administration has decided to put an icebreaker in operation in the Bay of Parnu as of Tuesday, reports LETA.

09.01.2017.

09.01.2017.

Estonia is Australia's New Money Haven

09.01.2017.

Estonia is one of the three, fastest-growing money havens for the Australian dollar today. In 2010, wire transfers to the country were by the thousands. However now Australian dollars in Estonia are in the millions.

05.01.2017.

05.01.2017.

Latvian National Defense Academy launches international course for navy officers

09.01.2017.

The Latvian National Defense Academy today launched an international course for middle-rank command and staff navy officers, the Latvian Defense Ministry said LETA.

The year 2017 in the corporate communication field: putting things in order, analysing and pushing the boundaries

09.01.2017.

2016 Year was an exciting and eventful for the communications sphere. Some earlier started processes must now enter a stage of maturity. Here is a number of important trends in the corporate communication field which, in my opinion, will develop in 2017.

06.01.2017.

06.01.2017.

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

23.05.2016.

Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.

18.05.2016.

05.05.2016.

Regional event of World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum to take place in Melbourne

27.12.2016.

he first regional event of the World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum (WLEIF) outside Latvia is due to start in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday, December 29, Kristine Saulite, chairperson of the Latvian Association of Australia and New Zealand and the Australian WLEIF coordinator, told LETA.

23.12.2016.

16.12.2016.

