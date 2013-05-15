The Baltic Course

Lithuanian Government greenlights police infrastructure PPP projects in Kaunas and Panevezys

20.01.2017.

On the 18th of January, Lithuania's Cabinet of Ministers approved two separate PPP police infrastructure projects in Kaunas and Panevezys. The approval gives a green light to the Police Department under the Ministry of the Interior to commence tendering procedures as soon as the necessary preparations have been completed.

Lithuania's tax chief sacked

20.01.2017.

Lithuanian Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka has sacked Dainoras Bradauskas, head of the State Tax Inspectorate (STI), after a commission set up by the ministry recommended firing him for corrupt activities and gross official misconduct, reports LETA/BNS.

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

20.01.2017.

Baltic Horizon Fund declared approx. EUR 1,4 mln distribution to investors

20.01.2017.

Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has declared a cash distribution to its unitholders which implies a 2% yield on the Fund’s 2016 Q4 weighted average NAV, Baltic Horizon Fund representative announced BC.

Theresa May’s Brexit speech: EUA applauds focus on science, research and innovation

18.01.2017.

Despite its regret about the UK leaving the EU, the European University Association (EUA) is pleased that UK Prime Minister Theresa May explicitly highlighted science, research and innovation in a much-anticipated speech on Brexit given from London on 17 January 2017.

Low levels of investment activity mean that companies are borrowing less than before

20.01.2017.

Corporate debt liabilities shrank in the third quarter of 2016 despite the rapid growth in bank loans. Growth in household loans accelerated, but remained slower than growth in incomes and savings. As before, more financial assets were invested abroad or returned there than were taken in from abroad

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

23.05.2016.

Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.

