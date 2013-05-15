The Baltic Course

EIF and Latvia's UniCredit Leasing sign agreement to support innovative companies in Baltics

25.01.2017.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Latvia's UniCredit Leasing company have signed a guarantee agreement to support innovative companies in the Baltic states, UniCredit Leasing reports LETA.

Lithuanian govt gives green light to signing Rail Baltic agreement

New Rimi Baltic logistics center in Latvia will create 600 new jobs

Residence permit in Latvia. Questions and answers

Residence permit in Latvia. Questions and answers

26.01.2017.

A temporary residence permit program in Latvia has been popular for a number of years, and despite recent changes in the immigration legislation, which has made it much more difficult for new applicants to obtain residency in Latvia, the topic is still burning. Law firm INLAT PLUS often receives different questions from foreigners regarding the possibilities of obtaining the residence permit in Latvia, as well as the advantages and rights granted by this status.



Agriculture Ministry doing everything in its power to have Latvian crab boat released in Norway

Three foreigners, including man from Latvia, jailed in Taiwan over ATM heist

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

31.01.2017.

Gazprom plays ball: the depoliticization of the European gas market

Rail Baltic coordinator says extra stops in Estonia being analyzed

Bank of Latvia to sell collector coins online

Bank of Latvia to sell collector coins online

25.01.2017.

The Bank of Latvia plans to start selling its collector coins on the Internet, Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics said in an interview to Latvian Radio today, writes LETA.

Latvia's ABLV Bank plans to issue bonds worth USD 75 mln and EUR 20 mln in late February

Baltic Horizon Fund declared approx. EUR 1,4 mln distribution to investors

Ikstens appointed acting rector at Riga Graduate School of Law

Ikstens appointed acting rector at Riga Graduate School of Law

24.01.2017.

The government today supported the appointment of the University of Latvia Vice Rector Janis Ikstens as acting rector at the Riga Graduate School of Law (RGSL).

Theresa May's Brexit speech: EUA applauds focus on science, research and innovation

The profitability of the banking sector declined last year

The profitability of the banking sector declined last year

24.01.2017.

he loan and lease portfolio of Estonian companies and households grew quickly in 2016 and increased by 7%. The deposits of companies and households in banks grew by a rapid 9%. The profitability of the banking sector declined as service fee income was down and provisions were increased.

Low levels of investment activity mean that companies are borrowing less than before

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

23.05.2016.

Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.

EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016

Plácido Domingo presents EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards in Turku

Plácido Domingo presents EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards in Turku

24.01.2017.

European Heritage Congress, the biggest annual event of cultural heritage, is arranged in Turku in Finland on May 11-15, 2017. The highlight of the congress is the European Heritage Award Ceremony in St Michaels Church in Turku, where prizes are presented by Plácido Domingo, the president of Europa Nostra together with EU Commissioner Tibor Navracsics.

Anti-corruption service on blockchain. E-Auction 3.0 developer will attend Tallinn

Legal nationality beyond national boundaries and the role of blockchain. Estonian project case study

