The Baltic Course

Good for Business
Skeleton Technologies to borrow from EIB03.02.2017.
The manufacturer of graphene-based ultracapacitors Skeleton Technologies is about to borrow money from the European Investment Bank, with the loan agreement to be signed next week, reports LETA/BNS.
Baltic States: News & Analytics
Estonia to team up with Finland to procure K9 Thunder howitzers03.02.2017.
Estonia has decided to participate in Finland's procurement of self-propelled howitzers and buy at least 12 South Korean K9 Thunder howitzers which will enter the equipment of the defense forces by 2021, informs LETA/BNS.
Baltic States: Economy
Lithuanian Energy holding expects govt blessing for Kaunas cogeneration plant project03.02.2017.
Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy, LE), the state-owned energy holding company, expects the country's government to shortly make a positive decision on the Kaunas cogeneration power plant estimated at a preliminary 147 mln euros to end discussions on the need to build it, writes LETA/BNS.
Baltic States: Finances & Investments
Russia's Alfa-Bank claims EUR 14.4 mln from owner of Lithuania's Arvi03.02.2017.
Russia's Alfa-Bank is seeking to recover 14.431 million euros from Vidmantas Kucinskas, one of Lithuania's richest business people and the owner of the fertilizer, fodder, sugar and turkey meat group Arvi, reports LETA/BNS.
Education and Science
19,022 children are not registered with any school in Latvia03.02.2017.
In the academic year of 2016/2017, there are 19,022 who are not registered with any school in Latvia, according to the Latvian State Education Quality Service, reports LETA.
Baltic States: Opinion
Retail trade flourishes but for now for one-off reasons01.02.2017.
After the not so fast growth in the third quarter of 2016 (1.1% year-on-year), Latvian retail trade seems to have gathered speed a little. According to the data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) the year-on-year rise in retail trade at constant prices in the fourth quarter was 2.2% (including 4.5% in November and 2.0% in December). Yet similar to the dynamic of consumer prices where supply-side factors and the impact of prices of global resources currently predominate, in retail trade, some one-off factors might have predominated rather than fast growing demand.
Round Table
Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations23.05.2016.
Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
Press-releases, Forums
Exhibition of Tatyana Palchuk "Hymn to Creativity" at Rietumu Gallery03.02.2017.
A personal exhibition of Latvian artist Tatyana Palchuk "Hymn to Creativity" opened in the art gallery of Rietumu Bank. The exhibition presents a series of works created in the last three years - they will be publicly displayed for the first time.
