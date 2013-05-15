The Baltic Course

Quantum physicist Ambainis voted European of the Year in Latvia

Quantum physicist Ambainis voted European of the Year in Latvia

30.12.2016.

Quantum physicist and mathematician Andris Ambainis has been voted European of the Year in Latvia, informs LETA.

Estonia's Mootor Grupp to expand operations in Russia
30.12.2016.Estonia's Mootor Grupp to expand operations in Russia

Power generation by Latvian hydro power plants up 26.3% in January-November
30.12.2016.Power generation by Latvian hydro power plants up 26.3% in January-November

29.12.2016.Vopak ready to start building LNG terminal at Muuga in 2017

29.12.2016.In the Baltic countries electricity production grows 40% on November

28.12.2016.Estonia's Merko with partner to build music school in Ventspils for EUR 26 million

28.12.2016.Riga Airport reaches a new passenger traffic record

27.12.2016.Port of Tallinn completes EUR 8.9 mln joint project with Helsinki



Estonian justmin convenes committee for calculating occupation damage

Estonian justmin convenes committee for calculating occupation damage

30.12.2016.

Estonian Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu has convened a committee, the aim of which is to take the next step in calculating occupation damage, reports LETA/BNS.

Estonia, Russia

Court grants RVR train maker's request for legal protection process
29.12.2016.Court grants RVR train maker's request for legal protection process

Lithuania hands note to Belarusian ambassador over incident with Astravyets reactor
29.12.2016.Lithuania hands note to Belarusian ambassador over incident with Astravyets reactor

29.12.2016.Piebalgs was involved in rescuing Unity too late

29.12.2016.Balancing confrontation: West-East and Russia in modern Europe

28.12.2016.Lithuanian Post warns of possible delivery disruptions due to changes in Russia

27.12.2016.Macroeconomic balance maintained in 2016, supply side should be strengthened in 2017

27.12.2016.EU’s main problems: account for 2016



Estonian arm of Skype Technologies sees 5.6% drop in FY revenue

Estonian arm of Skype Technologies sees 5.6% drop in FY revenue

29.12.2016.

Skype Technologies OU finished the financial year ending June 2016 with a revenue of 35.7 mln euros, 5.6% smaller than its revenue in the previous financial year, informs LETA/BNS.

Estonia, Technology

airBaltic CS300 aircraft could not land in Paris due to fog
29.12.2016.airBaltic CS300 aircraft could not land in Paris due to fog

Vilnius should scrap funicular railway on Gediminas Hill
29.12.2016.Vilnius should scrap funicular railway on Gediminas Hill

29.12.2016.Vilnius Energy co asks Stockholm arbitration to appoint valuers of heating grid

28.12.2016.Municipality adopts thematic plan for Muuga LNG terminal

28.12.2016.Lithuania's tourism regulator plans to resume supervising travel agencies

28.12.2016.Auga Group seeks regulatory OK to buy Lithuanian business of Germany's KTG Agrar

27.12.2016.Vilnius mayor expect state of emergency over sewage spill to be lifted shortly



Budget of Bank of Estonia to expand to EUR 22.7 mln

Budget of Bank of Estonia to expand to EUR 22.7 mln

30.12.2016.

The size of the budget of the Estonian central bank for 2017 is 22.7 mln euros, 0.8 mln euros or 4.3% bigger than this year, writes LETA.

Estonia

Twino increases share capital to EUR 7.7 million
29.12.2016.Twino increases share capital to EUR 7.7 million

Eesti Pank announces a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin
28.12.2016.Eesti Pank announces a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin

28.12.2016.Lithuanian pensions set to rise by EUR 20 on avg in Jan

27.12.2016.Latvian Finance Ministry against borrowing money for road maintenanc and renovation

27.12.2016.Direct Transfers to Cards - Application for iPhone and iPad

23.12.2016.Estonian president signs tax amendments into law

23.12.2016.Restrictions on cash transactions between individuals to come into effect in 2017



Quality in education: improvements needed while questions abound

Quality in education: improvements needed while questions abound

23.12.2016.

Both in Europe and around the world (e.g. in the UN Sustainable Development Goals) education quality has become a hot issue. Hence various European education facilities are willing to take part in education quality assurance. Annual European Quality Assurance Forum provides a platform for discussion involving teachers, academics and professionals.

Education and Science, EU – Baltic States

Vytautas Magnus Uni rector picked as head of Lithuanian Rectors' Conference
16.12.2016.Vytautas Magnus Uni rector picked as head of Lithuanian Rectors' Conference

Baltic Sea region: responses to modern challenges
16.12.2016.Baltic Sea region: responses to modern challenges

14.12.2016.Memorandum of Understanding on the Fulbright Exchange Program in Latvia to be signed

05.12.2016.Latvia provides teaching aids to Kabul Polytechnic University

02.12.2016.President Vejonis to promulgate legislation on teachers' loyalty

01.12.2016.Estonian govt rejects Kolvart's claim that language requirements could be eased

29.11.2016.Kolvart: New Estonian govt to change attitude to Russian language education



Stable growth in both loans and deposits in November

Stable growth in both loans and deposits in November

30.12.2016.

A moderate increase in banks' balance sheets was observed both in terms of loans granted and deposits attracted. The loan portfolio of households remained practically the same, but the balance of loans granted to enterprises rose. Deposits with banks were increased by households and nonfinancial enterprises but decreased by financial institutions, particularly pension funds.

Latvia

Survey of euro area households finds that the inequality of the net wealth distribution is similar in Estonia to that in the whole euro area
28.12.2016.Survey of euro area households finds that the inequality of the net wealth distribution is similar in Estonia to that in the whole euro area

President-elect Shavkat Mirziyoyev assumed office
22.12.2016.President-elect Shavkat Mirziyoyev assumed office

20.12.2016.Standing by Ukraine

16.12.2016.Bank lending to businesses intensifies – portfolio value approaches EUR 9 billion

16.12.2016.There are stumbling blocks for Latvian export, but it continues on its way

12.12.2016.The impact of external factors on inflation is changing rapidly

09.12.2016.The Estonian current account remains in surplus



Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations

23.05.2016.

Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.

EU – Baltic States, Latvia

EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016
18.05.2016.EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016

At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros
05.05.2016.At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros

29.04.2016.Putra: Latvian financial sector should work like a Swiss clock

22.05.2014.Approaches to media sector in Europe: Commission’s coordinating efforts

22.05.2014.The future of mass media: popularity monetization in social networks?

15.05.2013.Pension issues in the social EU policies: cross-sectoral approach



Regional event of World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum to take place in Melbourne

Regional event of World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum to take place in Melbourne

27.12.2016.

he first regional event of the World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum (WLEIF) outside Latvia is due to start in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday, December 29, Kristine Saulite, chairperson of the Latvian Association of Australia and New Zealand and the Australian WLEIF coordinator, told LETA.

Latvia

The founder of Bitcoin Foundation and Forbes columnist will visit Blockchain Conference in Tallinn
23.12.2016.The founder of Bitcoin Foundation and Forbes columnist will visit Blockchain Conference in Tallinn

Rietumu Gallery: Exhibition of Modern Design and Jewellery
16.12.2016.Rietumu Gallery: Exhibition of Modern Design and Jewellery

16.12.2016.Laima Chocolate Museum receives nearly 100,000 visitors in three years

14.12.2016.Tallinn will host the first large conference devoted to Blockchain and cryptocurrencies

01.12.2016.New Calendar from Rietumu

29.11.2016.Estonian president to open Slush tech conference in Helsinki

22.11.2016."eCom21" Forum in Riga: Evolution of E-Commerce Continues



