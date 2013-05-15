The Baltic Course

Good for Business
EIF and Latvia's UniCredit Leasing sign agreement to support innovative companies in Baltics25.01.2017.
The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Latvia's UniCredit Leasing company have signed a guarantee agreement to support innovative companies in the Baltic states, UniCredit Leasing reports LETA.
Residence permit in Latvia. Questions and answers26.01.2017.
A temporary residence permit program in Latvia has been popular for a number of years, and despite recent changes in the immigration legislation, which has made it much more difficult for new applicants to obtain residency in Latvia, the topic is still burning. Law firm INLAT PLUS often receives different questions from foreigners regarding the possibilities of obtaining the residence permit in Latvia, as well as the advantages and rights granted by this status.
Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London31.01.2017.
Bank of Latvia to sell collector coins online25.01.2017.
The Bank of Latvia plans to start selling its collector coins on the Internet, Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics said in an interview to Latvian Radio today, writes LETA.
Ikstens appointed acting rector at Riga Graduate School of Law24.01.2017.
The government today supported the appointment of the University of Latvia Vice Rector Janis Ikstens as acting rector at the Riga Graduate School of Law (RGSL).
The profitability of the banking sector declined last year24.01.2017.
he loan and lease portfolio of Estonian companies and households grew quickly in 2016 and increased by 7%. The deposits of companies and households in banks grew by a rapid 9%. The profitability of the banking sector declined as service fee income was down and provisions were increased.
Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations23.05.2016.
Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
Plácido Domingo presents EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards in Turku24.01.2017.
European Heritage Congress, the biggest annual event of cultural heritage, is arranged in Turku in Finland on May 11-15, 2017. The highlight of the congress is the European Heritage Award Ceremony in St Michaels Church in Turku, where prizes are presented by Plácido Domingo, the president of Europa Nostra together with EU Commissioner Tibor Navracsics.
