The Baltic Course

Lithuanian Government greenlights police infrastructure PPP projects in Kaunas and Panevezys20.01.2017.
On the 18th of January, Lithuania's Cabinet of Ministers approved two separate PPP police infrastructure projects in Kaunas and Panevezys. The approval gives a green light to the Police Department under the Ministry of the Interior to commence tendering procedures as soon as the necessary preparations have been completed.
20.01.2017.Estonian Harju Elekter stands to make EUR 25.8 mln from sale of PKC shares
19.01.2017.Riga and Minsk to make joint bid for hosting 2021 World Ice-Hockey Championship
19.01.2017.Olympus Aviation Academy signs new contract with Momook to discover growth opportunities
19.01.2017.DealLink procurement system expands from the Baltics to Poland and the Nordics
18.01.2017.Rimi Baltic retailer to announce EUR 75 mln logistics center project
18.01.2017.Estonian official discusses cooperation in e-governance in UAE
18.01.2017.Lithuania's Arvi Kalakutai launches EUR 30 mln turkey product complex in Belarus
Lithuania's tax chief sacked20.01.2017.
Lithuanian Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka has sacked Dainoras Bradauskas, head of the State Tax Inspectorate (STI), after a commission set up by the ministry recommended firing him for corrupt activities and gross official misconduct, reports LETA/BNS.
20.01.2017.Latvian Financial Police in cooperation with Lithuanian colleagues break up two VAT fraud rings
20.01.2017.In 2015 Latvian household disposable income rose by 7.6%
19.01.2017.Benin-based cheats defrauding Estonians of money with offers of unsecured loan
19.01.2017.Government of Uzbekistan sums up results for 2016 and determines yearly priorities at the extended session
18.01.2017.Latvia records EU's biggest drop in construction output in Q3
18.01.2017.Lithuanian spending on purchases lowest in Baltics
18.01.2017.Latvian embassy in UK registers 2,262 newborns in 2016
Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London20.01.2017.
20.01.2017.Lithuania should secure permits for beef and poultry exports to Japan by March
20.01.2017.Venta Global Limited buys 80.1% of shares in Triatel telecommunications operator
19.01.2017.Improvement of business environment and attraction of investments among top priorities of combating shadow economy in Latvia
19.01.2017.Estonia's Eesti Energia might sell oil shale technology to Morocco
18.01.2017.Poland's trimming of GIPL route to give Lithuania additional EUR 3 mln in EU support
18.01.2017.Record amount of power generated from renewable resources in Lithuania in 2016
18.01.2017.Lithuanian Railways' new freight directorate chief to seek tariff transparency
Baltic Horizon Fund declared approx. EUR 1,4 mln distribution to investors20.01.2017.
Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has declared a cash distribution to its unitholders which implies a 2% yield on the Fund’s 2016 Q4 weighted average NAV, Baltic Horizon Fund representative announced BC.
20.01.2017.Estonian government backs three tax policy changes
20.01.2017.RAM Funds Have Completed 2016 with Stable Growth
19.01.2017.Lithuanian watchdog probes possible abuse of dominant position by Swedbank
18.01.2017.EUR 50 million hole in social budget needs to be mended quickly
18.01.2017.Estonia's tax watchdog to counsel accommodation and food sector re envelope wages
18.01.2017.Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski invests EUR 7.8 mln in Porto Franco
17.01.2017.Estonia lost EUR 10 mln due to border trade in 2016
Theresa May’s Brexit speech: EUA applauds focus on science, research and innovation18.01.2017.
Despite its regret about the UK leaving the EU, the European University Association (EUA) is pleased that UK Prime Minister Theresa May explicitly highlighted science, research and innovation in a much-anticipated speech on Brexit given from London on 17 January 2017.
17.01.2017.Sadurskis promises not to touch regional universities
12.01.2017.New rector elected for Ventspils University College
11.01.2017.Lithuania should have up to 5 state universities
09.01.2017.Latvian National Defense Academy launches international course for navy officers
06.01.2017.EUR 14 mln available to Latvian National Library for digitalization of cultural heritage
05.01.2017.Lithuania's unis of education and Vytautas Magnus expect to merge by 2018
03.01.2017.Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy to be merged with University of Latvia
Low levels of investment activity mean that companies are borrowing less than before20.01.2017.
Corporate debt liabilities shrank in the third quarter of 2016 despite the rapid growth in bank loans. Growth in household loans accelerated, but remained slower than growth in incomes and savings. As before, more financial assets were invested abroad or returned there than were taken in from abroad
19.01.2017.What will happen to retirement economy in the Baltic States
17.01.2017.November was a record month in the Latvian export of wood products
13.01.2017.EU-Russia relations: from strategic partnership to strategic challenge
12.01.2017.Inflation rises faster than expected
09.01.2017.The year 2017 in the corporate communication field: putting things in order, analysing and pushing the boundaries
06.01.2017.The future we want for the Baltic Sea region
06.01.2017.Inflation was at its fastest of the past three years in December
Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations23.05.2016.
Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
18.05.2016.EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016
05.05.2016.At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros
29.04.2016.Putra: Latvian financial sector should work like a Swiss clock
22.05.2014.Approaches to media sector in Europe: Commission’s coordinating efforts
22.05.2014.The future of mass media: popularity monetization in social networks?
15.05.2013.Pension issues in the social EU policies: cross-sectoral approach
Anti-corruption service on blockchain. E-Auction 3.0 developer will attend Tallinn20.01.2017.
On March 9, 2017, one will present the electronic auction service – e-Auction 3.0 – at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference in Tallinn. This project has been developed by Ukrainian IT specialists. Its concept is to replace officials for transparent blockchain. It shows conditions, process and results of public property lease and sale auctions.
17.01.2017.Legal nationality beyond national boundaries and the role of blockchain. Estonian project case study
16.01.2017.Over EUR 1 Million have been donated to the ABLV Charitable Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Charitable Campaign
11.01.2017.With the Support of Rietumu Bank, Latvian Pupils Will See “Maria Stuarda”
27.12.2016.Regional event of World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum to take place in Melbourne
23.12.2016.The founder of Bitcoin Foundation and Forbes columnist will visit Blockchain Conference in Tallinn
16.12.2016.Rietumu Gallery: Exhibition of Modern Design and Jewellery
16.12.2016.Laima Chocolate Museum receives nearly 100,000 visitors in three years
