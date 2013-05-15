The Baltic Course

Good for Business
Good for Business
Quantum physicist Ambainis voted European of the Year in Latvia30.12.2016.
Quantum physicist and mathematician Andris Ambainis has been voted European of the Year in Latvia, informs LETA.
Keyword tags: Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Society
30.12.2016.Estonia's Mootor Grupp to expand operations in Russia
30.12.2016.Power generation by Latvian hydro power plants up 26.3% in January-November
29.12.2016.Vopak ready to start building LNG terminal at Muuga in 2017
29.12.2016.In the Baltic countries electricity production grows 40% on November
28.12.2016.Estonia's Merko with partner to build music school in Ventspils for EUR 26 million
28.12.2016.Riga Airport reaches a new passenger traffic record
27.12.2016.Port of Tallinn completes EUR 8.9 mln joint project with Helsinki
Baltic States: News & Analytics
Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Modern EU
Estonian justmin convenes committee for calculating occupation damage30.12.2016.
Estonian Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu has convened a committee, the aim of which is to take the next step in calculating occupation damage, reports LETA/BNS.
Keyword tags: Baltic States – CIS, Economic History, Estonia, Russia
29.12.2016.Court grants RVR train maker's request for legal protection process
29.12.2016.Lithuania hands note to Belarusian ambassador over incident with Astravyets reactor
29.12.2016.Piebalgs was involved in rescuing Unity too late
29.12.2016.Balancing confrontation: West-East and Russia in modern Europe
28.12.2016.Lithuanian Post warns of possible delivery disruptions due to changes in Russia
27.12.2016.Macroeconomic balance maintained in 2016, supply side should be strengthened in 2017
27.12.2016.EU’s main problems: account for 2016
Baltic States: Economy
Transport, Markets and Companies, Energy, Real Estate, Technology, Tourism, LIVE RĪGA, Baltic export
Estonian arm of Skype Technologies sees 5.6% drop in FY revenue29.12.2016.
Skype Technologies OU finished the financial year ending June 2016 with a revenue of 35.7 mln euros, 5.6% smaller than its revenue in the previous financial year, informs LETA/BNS.
Keyword tags: Estonia, Financial Services, Innovations, Internet, Technology, Telecomunications
29.12.2016.airBaltic CS300 aircraft could not land in Paris due to fog
29.12.2016.Vilnius should scrap funicular railway on Gediminas Hill
29.12.2016.Vilnius Energy co asks Stockholm arbitration to appoint valuers of heating grid
28.12.2016.Municipality adopts thematic plan for Muuga LNG terminal
28.12.2016.Lithuania's tourism regulator plans to resume supervising travel agencies
28.12.2016.Auga Group seeks regulatory OK to buy Lithuanian business of Germany's KTG Agrar
27.12.2016.Vilnius mayor expect state of emergency over sewage spill to be lifted shortly
Baltic States: Finances & Investments
Financial Services, Investments, Buy / Sell Business
Budget of Bank of Estonia to expand to EUR 22.7 mln30.12.2016.
The size of the budget of the Estonian central bank for 2017 is 22.7 mln euros, 0.8 mln euros or 4.3% bigger than this year, writes LETA.
Keyword tags: Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
29.12.2016.Twino increases share capital to EUR 7.7 million
28.12.2016.Eesti Pank announces a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin
28.12.2016.Lithuanian pensions set to rise by EUR 20 on avg in Jan
27.12.2016.Latvian Finance Ministry against borrowing money for road maintenanc and renovation
27.12.2016.Direct Transfers to Cards - Application for iPhone and iPad
23.12.2016.Estonian president signs tax amendments into law
23.12.2016.Restrictions on cash transactions between individuals to come into effect in 2017
Education and Science
Education and Science, Economic History, Book review
Quality in education: improvements needed while questions abound23.12.2016.
Both in Europe and around the world (e.g. in the UN Sustainable Development Goals) education quality has become a hot issue. Hence various European education facilities are willing to take part in education quality assurance. Annual European Quality Assurance Forum provides a platform for discussion involving teachers, academics and professionals.
Keyword tags: Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
16.12.2016.Vytautas Magnus Uni rector picked as head of Lithuanian Rectors' Conference
16.12.2016.Baltic Sea region: responses to modern challenges
14.12.2016.Memorandum of Understanding on the Fulbright Exchange Program in Latvia to be signed
05.12.2016.Latvia provides teaching aids to Kabul Polytechnic University
02.12.2016.President Vejonis to promulgate legislation on teachers' loyalty
01.12.2016.Estonian govt rejects Kolvart's claim that language requirements could be eased
29.11.2016.Kolvart: New Estonian govt to change attitude to Russian language education
Baltic States: Opinion
Direct speech
Stable growth in both loans and deposits in November30.12.2016.
A moderate increase in banks' balance sheets was observed both in terms of loans granted and deposits attracted. The loan portfolio of households remained practically the same, but the balance of loans granted to enterprises rose. Deposits with banks were increased by households and nonfinancial enterprises but decreased by financial institutions, particularly pension funds.
Keyword tags: Banks, Direct Speech, Financial Services, Latvia
28.12.2016.Survey of euro area households finds that the inequality of the net wealth distribution is similar in Estonia to that in the whole euro area
22.12.2016.President-elect Shavkat Mirziyoyev assumed office
20.12.2016.Standing by Ukraine
16.12.2016.Bank lending to businesses intensifies – portfolio value approaches EUR 9 billion
16.12.2016.There are stumbling blocks for Latvian export, but it continues on its way
12.12.2016.The impact of external factors on inflation is changing rapidly
09.12.2016.The Estonian current account remains in surplus
Round Table
Round Table
Spring 2016 European Semester package: country-specific recommendations23.05.2016.
Commission proposed (18 May) its 2016 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out economic policy guidance for all EU states for the next 12-18 months. In addition to efforts already identified in EU-2020 strategy, this economic guidance instrument focuses on priority reforms to strengthen the recovery of EU-28 economies by boosting investment, implementing structural reforms and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
Keyword tags: Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Round Table
18.05.2016.EU banks, supervisors and regulators: tasks for 2016
05.05.2016.At the focus of attention: demanded 20 mln euros
29.04.2016.Putra: Latvian financial sector should work like a Swiss clock
22.05.2014.Approaches to media sector in Europe: Commission’s coordinating efforts
22.05.2014.The future of mass media: popularity monetization in social networks?
15.05.2013.Pension issues in the social EU policies: cross-sectoral approach
Read also:
Press-releases, Forums
Regional event of World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum to take place in Melbourne27.12.2016.
he first regional event of the World Latvian Economic and Innovation Forum (WLEIF) outside Latvia is due to start in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday, December 29, Kristine Saulite, chairperson of the Latvian Association of Australia and New Zealand and the Australian WLEIF coordinator, told LETA.
Keyword tags: Economics, Forum, Innovations, Latvia, Markets and Companies
23.12.2016.The founder of Bitcoin Foundation and Forbes columnist will visit Blockchain Conference in Tallinn
16.12.2016.Rietumu Gallery: Exhibition of Modern Design and Jewellery
16.12.2016.Laima Chocolate Museum receives nearly 100,000 visitors in three years
14.12.2016.Tallinn will host the first large conference devoted to Blockchain and cryptocurrencies
01.12.2016.New Calendar from Rietumu
29.11.2016.Estonian president to open Slush tech conference in Helsinki
22.11.2016."eCom21" Forum in Riga: Evolution of E-Commerce Continues
Read also
- 27.12.2016The Latvian Foreign Minister offers condolences to the Russian Federation
- 27.12.2016Pillar Investment Group renamed to New Hanza Capital
- 27.12.2016Latvian banking sector makes EUR 440.1 million in aggregate January-November profit
- 27.12.2016Estonian manufacturers of industrial equipment E-Profiil and Techobalt to merge
- 27.12.2016EU aid for Klaipeda FSRU purchase to depend on Latvia and Estonia
- 24.12.2016Litgas to handle 1st small-scale LNG tanker in Klaipeda
- 24.12.2016Russia-linked spyware found on Lithuanian MPs' computers
- 24.12.2016Baltic Horizon Fund units traded in Stockholm for 1st day
- 24.12.2016Baltic states are important to Trump - Giuliani
- 23.12.2016Estonian Police checking Prisma supermarkets following bomb threat
- 23.12.2016The stock of housing loans in Estonia was 5% larger in November than a year earlier
- 23.12.2016Rimi-Iki deal shows Iki owners lack of interest in business - analysts
- 23.12.2016Latvian Prime Minister invites residents to decorate smart Christmas tree
- 23.12.2016Iki's purchase will boost Rimi market share in Lithuania
- 23.12.2016Nordica hits 400,000th boarding Friday
- 23.12.2016Porzingis' next contract could reach close to USD 200 million