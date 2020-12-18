The Baltic Course

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 23.11.2021, 09:15

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

23.11.2021.

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London (HKETO in London) is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in the United Kingdom as well as Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Russian federation and Sweden. Its mission is to foster closer economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and these nine countries.

Keyword tags:

LLC Dizozols Investments finalizes investment attraction deal with Crowdestor with record-high profits
26.08.2021.LLC Dizozols Investments finalizes investment attraction deal with Crowdestor with record-high profits

On the verge of its 25th anniversary, The Baltic Course leaves business media market
30.12.2020.On the verge of its 25th anniversary, The Baltic Course leaves business media market

30.12.2020.EU to buy additional 100 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

30.12.2020.Hotels showing strong interest in providing self-isolation service

29.12.2020.Latvia to impose curfew, state of emergency to be extended until February 7

29.12.2020.Number of new companies registered in Estonia up in 2020

29.12.2020.Lithuanian president signs 2021 budget bill into law



Read also

Русский
Search site
baltic-course.com