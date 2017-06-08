President introduced Estonia's e-state to IMF chief

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid introduced Estonia's e-state achievements at a meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde on Friday in Washington, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: president.ee

Kaljulaid emphasized at the meeting that people are the best engines of a digital state and the state only needs to provide support, spokespeople for the president said.





In Estonia, people have always been the one to direct the development of e-state and digital society and the state only has to guarantee its safety, Kaljulaid said. "And once you start, there's no going back," she added.





They also discussed the gender wage gap and they both agreed that it is a topic which people should be made more aware of.





Kaljulaid and Lagarde also agreed that in a globalizing world it has to be already thought of how future work will affect our societies.





The Estonian head of state is on a work visit to the United States and will participate in a conference organized by the World Bank and the World Health Organization, where she will talk about Estonia's universal health insurance experience.