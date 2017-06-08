Analytics, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Transport
Illegal employment grows in construction, transport in Latvia
Lusis said on the morning news program of the LNT commercial television
today that the total number of illegal workers caught in Latvia in 2017 had
decreased but the two above-mentioned sectors had showed the opposite trend.
Illegal employment in construction increased despite introduction of the
electronic time and attendance system in the sector last year. However, the
system was launched only in October therefore it does not work perfectly yet.
"With digital stuff, some time is needed before everything starts running
right, and we have given time to companies to sort things out," said the
head of the State Labor Inspectorate.
As to transport and warehousing, illegal employment in the sector rose 40
percent last year. Transport and warehousing remains one of the sectors with
the highest share of illegal workers, along with retail, agriculture and
manufacturing.
