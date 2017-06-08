Analytics, Latvia, Legislation, Technology, Telecomunications
Latvian Revenue Service uses e-signature most actively in 2017
The
employees of the State Revenue Service used e-signature nearly 500,000 times in
2017. The Riga City Council was the second most active user of e-signature,
having increased e-signature usage by 40 percent compared to 2016, and the
Enterprise Register was in the third place.
The Top 10 of e-signature users includes mostly
government institutions and state-owned companies, such as the Court
Administration and the Prosecutor's Office, which has increased the number of
e-signed documents fivefold compared to 2016. But there are also private
companies actively using e-signature, for example, insurance companies Baltijas Apdrosinasanas Nams and IF P&C Insurance.
Last year e-signature was used over 4.7 million times
in total in Latvia, which is the highest annual number so far. Several of the
entities in the Top 10 have doubled, tripled or even increased fivefold the
usage of e-signature in 2017, said LVRTC CEO Janis Bokta.
E-signature was used in Latvia 4.156 million times in
2016, 3.211 million times in 2015, 2.25 million times in 2014, 1.788 million
times in 2013, 1.186 million times in 2012 and 253,040 times in 2011.
