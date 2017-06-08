Latvian Revenue Service uses e-signature most actively in 2017

In 2017, e-signature was used most actively by the Latvian State Revenue Service, said the state-owned company Latvijas Valsts Radio un Televizijas Centrs (LVRTC, Latvian State Radio and Television Center), which provides e-signature services, among other things, reports LETA.

The employees of the State Revenue Service used e-signature nearly 500,000 times in 2017. The Riga City Council was the second most active user of e-signature, having increased e-signature usage by 40 percent compared to 2016, and the Enterprise Register was in the third place.

The Top 10 of e-signature users includes mostly government institutions and state-owned companies, such as the Court Administration and the Prosecutor's Office, which has increased the number of e-signed documents fivefold compared to 2016. But there are also private companies actively using e-signature, for example, insurance companies Baltijas Apdrosinasanas Nams and IF P&C Insurance.

Last year e-signature was used over 4.7 million times in total in Latvia, which is the highest annual number so far. Several of the entities in the Top 10 have doubled, tripled or even increased fivefold the usage of e-signature in 2017, said LVRTC CEO Janis Bokta.

E-signature was used in Latvia 4.156 million times in 2016, 3.211 million times in 2015, 2.25 million times in 2014, 1.788 million times in 2013, 1.186 million times in 2012 and 253,040 times in 2011.