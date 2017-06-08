Analytics, Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Security, Technology
Constitution Protection Bureau: e-voting to create security risks in Latvia
He said he was not prone to phobias but, based on the information that he
knew as the head of the national security agency, he believed that it would
best if Latvia kept to the existing voting procedure, using paper ballots.
"That way it would be safer, and we will avoid security risks,"
Maizitis said.
He pointed out that it was vital that voters made an informed choice after
studying as many media reports as possible. People should not be misled by a
loud headline or a single news story, he stressed.
Latvia has already considered the possibility of introducing the e-voting.
In late 2014 the parliament rejected a public legislative initiative about
e-voting because of negative opinions from experts, who said that there were no
technological solutions that would make e-voting safe while keeping to the
principle of secret ballot as provided for in the Latvian Constitution.
Estonia already uses e-voting but in 2014 a group of international experts
concluded that the Estonian e-voting system was vulnerable and recommended that
Estonia should return to the use of paper ballots in elections.
Lithuania is also planning to develop an e-voting system and intends to
make the system absolutely secure but Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite has expressed doubts about secrecy and security
of online voting.
The next regular general elections in Latvia will take place in October
this year.
