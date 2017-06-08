Up Invest gets nod from Lithuanian regulator to control Apollo Cinemas

The Lithuanian Competition Council on January 18th gave the go-ahead for Up Invest to buy a 55 percent stake in Apollo Cinemas and to acquire control of the company jointly with Estonia's Mirrow Institute. It is said that direct and indirect control of 11 companies will be acquired as a result of the deal.

In Lithuania, Apollo Cinemas owns the film distributor Theatrical Film Distribution.

Apollo Cinemas posted a net profit of 461,000 on revenue of 5.6 million euros for 2016.

Up Invest, a subsidiary of MM Grupp, which is owned by Estonian businessman Margus Linnamae, is an investment company with holdings in the media, retail, IT and technology sectors.