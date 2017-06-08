Estonia, Investments, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.02.2018, 13:17
Saaremaa bridge toll would be EUR 8 per car for locals
Hein, whose plan is to build the 500-million-euro bridge to Muhu island
with private money, expects to raise 100 million euros on the Estonian market,
regional newspaper Meie Maa said.
The island of Muhu and Saaremaa lying to the west of it are connected by
a road dam.
"When the first round is done, we will go to investors to get the
remaining 300–400 million euros," Hein said. The estimated payback period
of the bridge is 20 years.
"The whole people of Estonia must get a share of the profit, because
it is the owner of the bridge," the businessman added.
According to Hein's plan, a subsidy of the government would help keep
the bridge toll largely on a par with the present price of ferry tickets. The
toll depends on three or four criteria, including the price of the bridge and
the size of the government subsidy, which is expected to total 11–12 million
euros, slightly more than ferries are getting at present.
With such prerequisites, the toll would be 17 euros per car and eight euros
per car for residents of the Saare municipality. Unlike with ferries, there
would be no charge per passenger.
Where a survey commissioned by the government estimates that traffic intensity
will increase by 12% in the first two years after the bridge is completed, Hein
said that their projection suggests a rise of 10% in the first year and
increases in the following years, with a stabilization due by 2035.
Hein also highlighted the irregularity of passenger flows characteristic of
the operation of ferries, which bring 200 or so cars to Muhu island at a time
during the high season, causing congestion at local stores. With a bridge the
traffic flow would be 94 cars per hour, divided evenly.
- 02.02.2018 Euroapotheca cleared to buy Swedish pharmacy chain
- 02.02.2018 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks to invest over EUR 2 mln in new grain storage towers, equipment
- 02.02.2018 Azerbaijani drug criminal released from prison early, expelled from Estonia
- 02.02.2018 Lithuanian president: it's our duty to invest in teachers
- 02.02.2018 Primera Air to fly direct from London to Washington in summer
- 02.02.2018 Total number of patent applications in Lithuania falls, but Chinese more active
- 02.02.2018 DPD to build terminal building at Johvi Business Park in Estonia
- 02.02.2018 1 mln prescriptions have been issued on e-health system in Latvia
- 02.02.2018 Логисты и эскпедиторы Эстонии: государство недосчиталось 50 млн. евро налогов
- 02.02.2018 В американском «списке Путина» минимум пять бизнесменов связаны с Латвией