Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.07.2019, 12:33
Estonia's A1000 retail chain to expand to Finland
The manager of A1000, Einar Visnapuu, told Louna-Eesti Postimees in an interview that they are about to open stores in the northeast Estonian cities of Kohtla-Jarve and Narva quite soon, along with a second store in Tallinn. A third store in Tallinn is to be opened in winter.
"In Estonia the share of alcohol is very small, apparently we will be lowering it further still. Food and manufactured goods are the main thing," Visnapuu told the Postimees edition for South Estonia.
The manager said that A1000 itself imports approximately 40 percent of the goods it sells in Estonia, which gives them many advantages.
"In the new year we wish to set up a couple of stores on the Finnish market as well. We will go there to sell food in the first place, the stores will be of the same concept as in Estonia. We will give it a try with two stores in Helsinki and Tampere, preparations are underway right now," Visnapuu said.
"There are many Estonians, Latvians, Lithuanians, Poles and Ukrainians in Finland -- so in fact we do have our customers there already," he added.
- 05.07.2019 Estonia's A1000 retail chain to expand to Finland
- 04.07.2019 Убытки литовского Akmenes cementas удвоились
- 04.07.2019 Estonian Competition Authority tells postal co to deliver mail faster
- 04.07.2019 New owner vows to cut Russian contents on Lithuania's Lietuvos Rytas TV channel
- 03.07.2019 Liplat Holding to own 93% stake in Grindex after mandatory buyout
- 03.07.2019 Из-за засухи в Литве объявлено чрезвычайное положение
- 03.07.2019 Правительство Литвы утвердило план по усилению кибербезопасности
- 02.07.2019 Официально закрывается Лукишкская тюрьма в центре Вильнюса
- 02.07.2019 Turnover of Mars Latvia food retailer up 32.8% in 2018