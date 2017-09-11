Entire management board of Rigas Karte e-ticket system operator replaced

The entire management board of Rigas Karte, the operator of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company's electronic ticket system, was dismissed at a shareholders' meeting today, according to information obtained by LETA.

The shareholders of Rigas Karte are Rigas Satiksme and IT company Conduent. Rigas Satiksme owns a 51% stake in Rigas Karte and a 49% stake belongs to French company Conduent Business Solutions.





Until now, Janis Meirans and Pavels Tulovskis represented Rigas Satiksme and Eric Morizur was the representative of Conduent on the Rigas Karte board.





They have now been replaced with Diana Smite and Rigas Karte lawyer Jelena Loitersteina, as well as one Conduent representatives.





Smite used to be a deputy of Emils Jakrins when he was the acting head of the Transport Department of Riga City Council, but quit the job after Vitalijs Reinbahs was reinstated as head of the department.





At the end of last year, Jakrins resigned from the Rigas Satiksme board over a corruption scandal, but he has since returned to the company as a member of the Rigas Satiksme interim board, appointed by Vadims Baranniks, who holds the Rigas Satiksme shares on behalf of the city council.





Rigas Satiksme has not yet given any comments on the shareholders' decision.

Rigas Karte, established in 2007, has developed and maintains the electronic payment system for Riga's public transport and parking lots.