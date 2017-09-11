Latvia, Legislation, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 24.10.2019, 00:46
Entire management board of Rigas Karte e-ticket system operator replaced
The shareholders of Rigas Karte are Rigas Satiksme
and IT company Conduent. Rigas Satiksme owns a 51% stake in Rigas
Karte and a 49% stake belongs to French company Conduent Business
Solutions.
Until now, Janis Meirans and Pavels Tulovskis
represented Rigas Satiksme and Eric Morizur was the
representative of Conduent on the Rigas Karte board.
They have now been replaced with Diana Smite and Rigas
Karte lawyer Jelena Loitersteina, as well as one Conduent
representatives.
Smite used to be a deputy of Emils Jakrins when he
was the acting head of the Transport Department of Riga City Council, but quit
the job after Vitalijs Reinbahs was reinstated as head of the
department.
At the end of last year, Jakrins resigned from the Rigas
Satiksme board over a corruption scandal, but he has since returned to the
company as a member of the Rigas Satiksme interim board, appointed by Vadims
Baranniks, who holds the Rigas Satiksme shares on behalf of the city
council.
Rigas Satiksme has not yet given any comments on the
shareholders' decision.
Rigas Karte, established in 2007, has developed and
maintains the electronic payment system for Riga's public transport and parking
lots.
