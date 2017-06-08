EUR 96 mln to be invested in infrastructure of Estonian defense forces in 4 years

Altogether 96 million euros is to be invested in the infrastructure of the Estonian defense forces during the next four years, it appears from the development plan of the Defense Ministry's area of government for 2019-2022, informs LETA/BNS.

The money will be spent, among other things, to build the defense forces' command center and a new compound for the National Defense College and the college's Center for War and Disaster Medicine at Raadi in the southern city of Tartu.

The infrastructure development plan also calls for continued developing of the military training grounds, construction of a new barracks building at the Johvi base of the defense forces, renovation of the headquarters building and the construction of a residential building for personnel there.

In addition, new buildings will be erected in the next four years for the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, the military police and the Navy. At the Tapa military base a new barracks building for active service personnel of the all-professional Scouts Battalion will be built.

Other infrastructure objects to be built under the development plan include ammunition depots, hangars for hardware and structures to accommodate self-propelled howitzers and their support machinery.