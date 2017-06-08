Estonia, Investments, Legislation, Real Estate, Security, Transport
EUR 96 mln to be invested in infrastructure of Estonian defense forces in 4 years
The money
will be spent, among other things, to build the defense forces' command center
and a new compound for the National Defense College and the college's Center
for War and Disaster Medicine at Raadi in the southern city of Tartu.
The infrastructure development plan also calls for
continued developing of the military training grounds, construction of a new
barracks building at the Johvi base of the defense forces, renovation of the
headquarters building and the construction of a residential building for
personnel there.
In addition, new buildings will be erected in the next
four years for the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, the
military police and the Navy. At the Tapa military base a new barracks building
for active service personnel of the all-professional Scouts Battalion will be
built.
Other infrastructure objects to be built under the
development plan include ammunition depots, hangars for hardware and structures
to accommodate self-propelled howitzers and their support machinery.
