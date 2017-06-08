US company to provide retailers with Estonia's Cleveron's parcel robots

U.S. company Bell & Howell is to start providing U.S. retailers with smart locker technology Cleverflex, produced by Estonian delivery solutions company Cleveron, informs LETA/BNS.

According to the U.S. company, the Cleverflex can store up to 2,500 packages simultaneously and deliver an online order in less than 10 seconds. "The system's modular design requires minimal space and can be easily integrated into a store's interior wall or installed as a standalone unit. The overall number of consoles can also be customized to provide a more flexible solution for traditional retailer locations with 10-foot or 13-foot ceilings," the company said





"As the double-digit growth in e-commerce continues to rise, today's retailers are looking for solutions to automate the online order pickup process," said Bell & Howell CEO Ramesh Ratan. "The launch of Cleverflex enables retailers of all sizes to provide a superior buy online, pick up in store experience for their customers," he added.





CleverFlex is making its North American debut through an exclusive agreement between Bell & Howell and Cleveron that began in September 2015 with the unveiling of Cleveron's smart locker solution, Packrobot, at PostExpo. Since the official U.S. launch of Packrobot in March 2016, more than 150 Packrobots have been installed around the country with several hundred more being installed in the remainder of 2018. Cleveron's goal is to produce 15,000 parcel robots for the North American market.





"Partnering with Bell & Howell has led to a rapid adoption of our automated click-and-collect pickup solutions in the U.S. market," said Arno Kutt, Cleveron founder and chairman. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Bell & Howell to deliver this truly unique solution to retailers and raise the standard for enhancing the in-store pickup experience," he added.





Revenue of Cleveron in 2016 increased by 29.7 percent to 3.3 million euros and the company's average workforce last year was 53 people.





It is forecast that the company's 2017 revenue was 10 million euros and will be nearly 30 million euros this year.