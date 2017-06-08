Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Transport
Baltic Ground Services to earmark EUR 18 mln for expansion abroad
Baltic Ground Services (BGS), which is part of the Lithuanian-owned, Warsaw-listed aviation business group Avia Solutions Group, plans to allocate 18 million euros for reinforcing its position in foreign markets, reports LETA/BNS.
BGS, which currently provides ground handling and passenger services at 16 airports in seven countries, aims to be present in 20 European airports by the end of 2018 and in 35 airports within the next few years, the company said in a press release.
The planned projects, once successfully carried out, are expected to generate around 289 million euros in revenue to BGS.
BGS, which is 100 percent owned by Avia Solutions Group, set up a company in Germany in late 2017 and is currently working on Czech, Croatian, Romanian and Bulgarian projects.
