Analytics, Cargo, Latvia, Port, Statistics, Transport

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 06.12.2019, 00:04

Latvia: Freight and passenger transport continue to reduce

Edīte Miezīte Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 05.12.2019.Print version
Data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that, compared to the nine months of 2018, during the nine months of 2019 the freight traffic with road and pipeline transport has decreased by 7.1%. 88.5 mln tons of the freight was carried in transport by land and pipeline, which is a drop of 6.7 mln tons (7.1%) compared to the year before.

31.6 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by rail, a decrease of 12.4 % on the nine months of 2018. National freights by rail accounted for 1.3 mln tonnes – 22.2% more. In international traffic the volume of freight carried by rail reduced by 13.4%.

54.8 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by road, a decrease of 3.8% on the nine months of 2018. 41.4 mln tons of national freights were carried, a drop of 4.6%. International freights accounted for 13.4 mln tonnes – 1.2 % less.


2.1 mln tons of oil products were transported by the oil products pipeline, a drop of 5.7%.


Freight traffic with land and pipeline transport during the nine months of 2019
(million tonnes)

 

Nine months of 2017

Nine months of 2018

Nine months of 2019

Changes of the 9 months of 2019 as percent compared to the 9 months of 2018

Total

87.4

95.2

88.5

-7.1

rail transport

33.3

36.1

31.6

-12.4

road transport

51.3

56.9

54.8

-3.8

pipeline transport

2.8

2.2

2.1

-5.7


Volume of freights carried at ports has reduced slightly

In the 9 months of 2019, freights transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for 47.2 mln tonnes, which is 3% less than in the nine months of 2018. Freight turnover at Riga port was 23.9 mln tonnes, 10.5% less, at Ventspils port – 16.6 mln tonnes or 10.1% more, at Liepāja port – 5.3 mln tonnes or 3.8% less, but at minor ports – 1.4 mln tonnes or 1% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018.




40.3 mln tons of freights were shipped from ports, which is 4.1% less than during the nine months of 2018. Volume of main freights shipped reduced. 33.8% of freights loaded onto ships were comprised by coal. Its volume went down by 1.3 mln tonnes (8.5%). Shipping of oil products reduced by 0.8 mln tonnes or 8.9%. The volume of timber loaded decreased by 8%, of freights in containers – by 1.9%, of roll on/roll off – by 5.9%, of mineral fertilisers – by 16.6%. In turn, shipping of grain and grain products rose by 6.3%.


7 mln tonnes of freight were unloaded at ports; the volume rose by 3.6%. The volume of unloaded oil products grew by 24.4%. The volume of unloaded freights in containers increased slightly (by 1.2%), but volume of roll on/roll off remained at the level of the previous year – 1.1 mln tonnes were unloaded.


Riga International Airport received and shipped 19.8 thousand tonnes of cargo, which was 4.9 % more.


Slight drop in the number of passengers carried by land transport

During the nine months of 2019, the number of passengers carried by land passenger transport comprised 178.8 mln passengers, 0.7% less than in the nine months of 2018.


The number of passengers carried by rail transport increased by 2.2%, the number of passengers carried by regular bus traffic lines remained at the level of the previous year (increase of 0.3%), but the number of passengers carried by urban electrified transport reduced by 2.9%.


The number of passengers arrived at and departed from Latvian ports with ferries accounted for 832.7 thousand, which is the same as a year ago (a drop of 0.1%).




There were 67.9 thousand passengers who arrived at the Riga Passenger Terminal via cruise ships – 9.1% less than in the corresponding period of the previous year.


The number of passengers arrived at and departed from the Riga International Airport constituted 6 mln, which is 10.7% more

 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 