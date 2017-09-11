Analytics, Cargo, Latvia, Port, Statistics, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.12.2019, 00:04
Latvia: Freight and passenger transport continue to reduce
31.6 mln tons
of freights were carried in transport by rail, a decrease of 12.4 % on the
nine months of 2018. National freights by rail accounted for 1.3 mln
tonnes – 22.2% more. In international traffic the volume of freight carried by
rail reduced by 13.4%.
54.8 mln tons
of freights were carried in transport by road, a decrease of 3.8% on the nine
months of 2018. 41.4 mln tons of national freights were carried, a
drop of 4.6%. International freights accounted for 13.4 mln tonnes –
1.2 % less.
2.1 mln tons
of oil products were transported by the oil products pipeline, a drop of 5.7%.
Freight
traffic with land and pipeline transport during the nine months of 2019
(million tonnes)
|
|
Nine
months of 2017
|
Nine
months of 2018
|
Nine
months of 2019
|
Changes
of the 9 months of 2019 as percent compared to the 9 months of 2018
|
Total
|
87.4
|
95.2
|
88.5
|
-7.1
|
rail transport
|
33.3
|
36.1
|
31.6
|
-12.4
|
road transport
|
51.3
|
56.9
|
54.8
|
-3.8
|
pipeline transport
|
2.8
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
-5.7
Volume of freights carried at ports has reduced slightly
In the 9 months
of 2019, freights transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for
47.2 mln tonnes, which is 3% less than in the nine months of 2018.
Freight turnover at Riga port was 23.9 mln tonnes, 10.5% less, at
Ventspils port – 16.6 mln tonnes or 10.1% more, at Liepāja port –
5.3 mln tonnes or 3.8% less, but at minor ports – 1.4 mln tonnes
or 1% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018.
40.3 mln tons
of freights were shipped from ports, which is 4.1% less than during the nine
months of 2018. Volume of main freights shipped reduced. 33.8% of freights
loaded onto ships were comprised by coal. Its volume went down by 1.3 mln tonnes
(8.5%). Shipping of oil products reduced by 0.8 mln tonnes or 8.9%. The
volume of timber loaded decreased by 8%, of freights in containers – by 1.9%,
of roll on/roll off – by 5.9%, of mineral fertilisers – by 16.6%. In turn,
shipping of grain and grain products rose by 6.3%.
7 mln
tonnes of freight were unloaded at ports; the volume rose by 3.6%. The volume
of unloaded oil products grew by 24.4%. The volume of unloaded freights in
containers increased slightly (by 1.2%), but volume of roll on/roll off
remained at the level of the previous year – 1.1 mln tonnes were unloaded.
Riga
International Airport received and shipped 19.8 thousand tonnes of
cargo, which was 4.9 % more.
Slight drop in the number of passengers carried by land transport
During the
nine months of 2019, the number of passengers carried by land passenger
transport comprised 178.8 mln passengers, 0.7% less than in the nine
months of 2018.
The number
of passengers carried by rail transport increased by 2.2%, the number of
passengers carried by regular bus traffic lines remained at the level of the
previous year (increase of 0.3%), but the number of passengers carried by urban
electrified transport reduced by 2.9%.
The number
of passengers arrived at and departed from Latvian ports with ferries accounted
for 832.7 thousand, which is the same as a year ago (a drop of 0.1%).
There were
67.9 thousand passengers who arrived at the Riga Passenger Terminal
via cruise ships – 9.1% less than in the corresponding period of the previous
year.
The number
of passengers arrived at and departed from the Riga International Airport
constituted 6 mln, which is 10.7% more
- 05.12.2019 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers reach new record this year
- 05.12.2019 Ушаков готов участвовать во внеочередных выборах Рижской думы
- 05.12.2019 Таллиннский аэропорт обслужил рекордное число пассажиров
- 05.12.2019 Сейм передал на рассмотрение комиссиям поправки, которые позволят избрать Рижскую думу на срок более пяти лет
- 05.12.2019 МОСРР уже консультируется о дате внеочередных выборов в Рижскую думу
- 05.12.2019 Saeima approves extending state of emergency in Riga's waste management sector until March 12
- 05.12.2019 TechChill 2020 announces its first speakers. Startup and technology conference is celebrating its 9th season
- 05.12.2019 Компания Orion купила проект Палангской объездной дороги
- 05.12.2019 Эстония заняла 10-е место по въездному туризму в Россию в 2019 году
- 05.12.2019 Госконтроль Эстонии: завершение проекта Rail Baltic в срок не представляется реалистичным