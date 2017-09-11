Latvia: Freight and passenger transport continue to reduce

Edīte Miezīte Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 05.12.2019.



Data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that, compared to the nine months of 2018, during the nine months of 2019 the freight traffic with road and pipeline transport has decreased by 7.1%. 88.5 mln tons of the freight was carried in transport by land and pipeline, which is a drop of 6.7 mln tons (7.1%) compared to the year before.

31.6 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by rail, a decrease of 12.4 % on the nine months of 2018. National freights by rail accounted for 1.3 mln tonnes – 22.2% more. In international traffic the volume of freight carried by rail reduced by 13.4%. 54.8 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by road, a decrease of 3.8% on the nine months of 2018. 41.4 mln tons of national freights were carried, a drop of 4.6%. International freights accounted for 13.4 mln tonnes – 1.2 % less.

2.1 mln tons of oil products were transported by the oil products pipeline, a drop of 5.7%.

Freight traffic with land and pipeline transport during the nine months of 2019

(million tonnes) Nine months of 2017 Nine months of 2018 Nine months of 2019 Changes of the 9 months of 2019 as percent compared to the 9 months of 2018 Total 87.4 95.2 88.5 -7.1 rail transport 33.3 36.1 31.6 -12.4 road transport 51.3 56.9 54.8 -3.8 pipeline transport 2.8 2.2 2.1 -5.7





Volume of freights carried at ports has reduced slightly In the 9 months of 2019, freights transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for 47.2 mln tonnes, which is 3% less than in the nine months of 2018. Freight turnover at Riga port was 23.9 mln tonnes, 10.5% less, at Ventspils port – 16.6 mln tonnes or 10.1% more, at Liepāja port – 5.3 mln tonnes or 3.8% less, but at minor ports – 1.4 mln tonnes or 1% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018.





40.3 mln tons of freights were shipped from ports, which is 4.1% less than during the nine months of 2018. Volume of main freights shipped reduced. 33.8% of freights loaded onto ships were comprised by coal. Its volume went down by 1.3 mln tonnes (8.5%). Shipping of oil products reduced by 0.8 mln tonnes or 8.9%. The volume of timber loaded decreased by 8%, of freights in containers – by 1.9%, of roll on/roll off – by 5.9%, of mineral fertilisers – by 16.6%. In turn, shipping of grain and grain products rose by 6.3%.

7 mln tonnes of freight were unloaded at ports; the volume rose by 3.6%. The volume of unloaded oil products grew by 24.4%. The volume of unloaded freights in containers increased slightly (by 1.2%), but volume of roll on/roll off remained at the level of the previous year – 1.1 mln tonnes were unloaded.

Riga International Airport received and shipped 19.8 thousand tonnes of cargo, which was 4.9 % more.

