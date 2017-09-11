Of Baltic countries, Estonia and Lithuania boost exports in H1

Estonia and Lithuania saw their exports grow in the first half of 2019 compared with the same period last year, while Latvia's exports remained on the level of the first half of 2018, informed LETA/BNS.

Among the three countries, the biggest increase in exports was registered by Lithuania.





Estonia's exports in the first six months of the year grew 5% on year to 7.3 bn euros, it appears from figures published by Eurostat.





Exports by Lithuania rose 8% to 14.4 bn euros, while exports by Latvia were unchanged at 6.6 bn euros.





Estonia's imports increased 2% year over year to 8.1 bn euros, Lithuania's imports climbed 5% to 15.7 bn euros and Latvia's imports were up 4% at 8.1 bn euros.





All the three countries ran trade deficits in the first six months of 2019. The size of the deficit of Lithuania was 1.2 bn euros, the size of the deficit of Latvia was 1.5 bn euros and the size of the deficit of Estonia 800 mln euros.



