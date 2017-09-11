Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Investments
Monday, 08.07.2019, 13:26
Western Europe was the leading source region for FDI
fDi intelligence.com, London, 05.07.2019.
Western Europe was the leading source region for FDI, accounting for 44% of all FDI globally.
The underlying
theme of The fDi Report 2019 – the annual assessment of crossborder investment
based on the fDi Markets service from the Financial Times – is that greenfield
foreign direct investment (FDI) rebounded globally to growth in 2018.
The fDi Report
2019 reveals that greenfield capital investment increased by 42% to $662.6bn,
while the number of FDI projects increasing by 7% alongside a 25% increase in
job creation.
Key FDI trends
spotted include:
- China replaces the US as the highest
ranked country for FDI by capital investment.
- Western Europe was the leading source
region for FDI, accounting for 44% of all FDI globally.
- Capital investment into India grew by
120% to $54.3bn.
- Capital investment from companies
setting up headquarters operations in the UK has halved since 2015.
- Brazil and Argentina both had a
resurgent year for FDI, increasing by 77% and 78%, respectively.
