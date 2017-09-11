Western Europe was the leading source region for FDI, accounting for 44% of all FDI globally.

The underlying theme of The fDi Report 2019 – the annual assessment of crossborder investment based on the fDi Markets service from the Financial Times – is that greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) rebounded globally to growth in 2018.

The fDi Report 2019 reveals that greenfield capital investment increased by 42% to $662.6bn, while the number of FDI projects increasing by 7% alongside a 25% increase in job creation.

Key FDI trends spotted include:

China replaces the US as the highest ranked country for FDI by capital investment.

Capital investment into India grew by 120% to $54.3bn.

Capital investment from companies setting up headquarters operations in the UK has halved since 2015.

Brazil and Argentina both had a resurgent year for FDI, increasing by 77% and 78%, respectively.



