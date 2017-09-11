Analytics, Investments
fDi Markets: Data story - Western Europe the leading destination region for FDI
Western Europe was the leading destination region for FDI in 2018 by number of projects with 4,385 announcements. Asia-Pacific however received the largest amount of capital investment in 2018 with 377.7bn USD worth of FDI recorded from 4,218 projects, reported fDi Intelligence.
North America received 1,896, followed by Emerging Europe attracted 1,673, while Latin America and the Caribbean attracted 1,420 with Africa and the Middle East recording 667 and 586 projects respectively.
