Tuesday, 04.06.2019, 16:18
Freight transport at ports increased, by rail and road – decreased in Q1 2019
In the 1st quarter of 2019, freights
transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for 17.2 mln tonnes,
which is 10.4% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018. Freight
turnover at Riga port was 8.4 mln tonnes, 1.6% more, at Ventspils
port – 6.4 mln tonnes or 29.9 % more, at Liepāja port –
1.9 mln tonnes or 5.3 % less, but at minor ports – 0.5 mln tonnes
or 29.9% more.
14.9 mln tons
of freights were shipped from ports, which is 10% more than during the 1st quarter
of 2018. 36 % of freights loaded onto ships were comprised by coal. Its
volume rose by 1.1 mln tonnes (27.1%). The volume of timber loaded
increased by 0.2 mln tonnes or 18.4%, whereas the volume of freights
in containers – by 7.1%. In turn, shipping of oil products reduced by 0.3 mln tonnes
or 10.3%, but of roll on/roll off – by 1.9%.
The volume
of freights received at ports rose by 13.4%. The volume of unloaded oil
products grew by 17.3%, but volume of roll on/roll off – by 1.2%. The volume of
unloaded freights in containers reduced by 4%.
Freight transport by rail and road is reducing
In the 1st quarter
of 2019, 27.3 mln tons of the freight was carried by land and
pipeline transport, which is a drop of 0.6 mln tons (2%) compared to
the 1st quarter of 2018.
Freight
traffic by land and pipeline transport in the 1st quarter of
2019
(freights carried, million tonnes)
|
|
1st quarter of 2018
|
1st quarter of 2019
|
changes as %, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018
|
Total
|
27.9
|
27.3
|
-2.0
|
rail
transport
|
11.9
|
11.7
|
-2.0
|
road
transport
|
15.0
|
14.7
|
-2.3
|
pipeline
transport
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
2.4
11.7 mln tons
of freights were carried in transport by rail, a decrease of 2% on the 1st quarter
of 2018. National freights by rail comprised 0.3 mln tons – 6.6%
less. In international traffic the volume of freight carried by rail reduced by
1.9%.
14.7 mln tons
of freights were carried in transport by road, a decrease of 2.3% on the 1st quarter
of the previous year. 9.6 mln tons of national freights were carried,
a drop of 13.2%. 5.1 mln tons of freights were carried in
international transport, a rise of 28.2%.
1 mln tons
of oil products were transported by the oil products pipeline, rise of 2.4%.
Riga
International Airport received and shipped 6.6 thousand tonnes of
cargo, an increase of 4.9%.
Upturn in number of passengers carried by land passenger transport
During the
1st quarter of 2019, the number of passengers carried by land
passenger transport comprised 59.5 mln passengers, more by 1% than in the
1st quarter of 2018.
The number
of passengers carried by rail transport increased by 4.3%, the number of
passengers carried by regular bus traffic lines – by 2.4%, but the number of
passengers carried by urban electrified transport reduced by 2%.
The number
of passengers arrived at and departed from Latvian ports with ferries accounted
for 193.9 thousand, which is 6.3% less.
1.4 mln passengers arrived at and departed from
the Riga International Airport, which is 5.7% more than in the 1st quarter
of 2018.
