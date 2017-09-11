Freight transport at ports increased, by rail and road – decreased in Q1 2019

Edīte Miezīte Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 04.06.2019.



Data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, in the 1st quarter of 2019 the freight turnover at ports increased by 1.6 mln tonnes or 10.4%.

In the 1st quarter of 2019, freights transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for 17.2 mln tonnes, which is 10.4% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018. Freight turnover at Riga port was 8.4 mln tonnes, 1.6% more, at Ventspils port – 6.4 mln tonnes or 29.9 % more, at Liepāja port – 1.9 mln tonnes or 5.3 % less, but at minor ports – 0.5 mln tonnes or 29.9% more.



14.9 mln tons of freights were shipped from ports, which is 10% more than during the 1st quarter of 2018. 36 % of freights loaded onto ships were comprised by coal. Its volume rose by 1.1 mln tonnes (27.1%). The volume of timber loaded increased by 0.2 mln tonnes or 18.4%, whereas the volume of freights in containers – by 7.1%. In turn, shipping of oil products reduced by 0.3 mln tonnes or 10.3%, but of roll on/roll off – by 1.9%.

The volume of freights received at ports rose by 13.4%. The volume of unloaded oil products grew by 17.3%, but volume of roll on/roll off – by 1.2%. The volume of unloaded freights in containers reduced by 4%.



Freight transport by rail and road is reducing In the 1st quarter of 2019, 27.3 mln tons of the freight was carried by land and pipeline transport, which is a drop of 0.6 mln tons (2%) compared to the 1st quarter of 2018.

Freight traffic by land and pipeline transport in the 1st quarter of 2019

(freights carried, million tonnes) 1st quarter of 2018 1st quarter of 2019 changes as %, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018 Total 27.9 27.3 -2.0 rail transport 11.9 11.7 -2.0 road transport 15.0 14.7 -2.3 pipeline transport 0.9 1.0 2.4

11.7 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by rail, a decrease of 2% on the 1st quarter of 2018. National freights by rail comprised 0.3 mln tons – 6.6% less. In international traffic the volume of freight carried by rail reduced by 1.9%.

14.7 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by road, a decrease of 2.3% on the 1st quarter of the previous year. 9.6 mln tons of national freights were carried, a drop of 13.2%. 5.1 mln tons of freights were carried in international transport, a rise of 28.2%.

1 mln tons of oil products were transported by the oil products pipeline, rise of 2.4%. Riga International Airport received and shipped 6.6 thousand tonnes of cargo, an increase of 4.9%.

