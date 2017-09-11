Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Society, Statistics, Technology

Female students under-represented in ICT

26.04.2019.
About 1.3 mln people were studying Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the European Union (EU) in 2016. Girls and women were largely in a minority, accounting for only 17% of all ICT students.

Across the EU Member States, their share ranged from less than 10% in Netherlands (6%) and Belgium (8%) to over 30% in Bulgaria (33%) and Romania (31%).






