Friday, 26.04.2019, 16:03
Female students under-represented in ICT
BC, Riga, 26.04.2019.
About 1.3 mln people were studying Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the European Union (EU) in 2016. Girls and women were largely in a minority, accounting for only 17% of all ICT students.
Across the EU Member States, their share ranged from less than 10% in Netherlands (6%) and Belgium (8%) to over 30% in Bulgaria (33%) and Romania (31%).
