Hard-to-fill ICT vacancies: how countries compare

BC, Riga, 28.03.2019.
During 2017, 9 % of EU enterprises recruited or tried to recruit ICT specialists and 5 % reported having hard-to-fill vacancies for jobs requiring relevant ICT skills. In other words, over half (53%) of all enterprises that recruited or tried to recruit ICT specialists had difficulties in filling these vacancies, informed Eurostat,

In the EU Member States, the highest proportions of businesses finding it difficult to recruit ICT specialists in 2017 were in Czechia (79%) and Austria (78%). In contrast, the proportion was below 40% in Poland (37%), Portugal (35%) and Spain (25%).





ICT training for personnel


During 2017, 10% of EU enterprises provided professional training to their ICT specialists, and twice as many (20%) provided ICT training for their other staff. Among the economic sectors, the proportions were highest in the information and communication sector, where more enterprises provided training for ICT specialists (53%) than for other personnel (47%).

 




