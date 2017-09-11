Estonia has the lowest shares of energy from renewable sources in transport in EU

The share of energy from renewable sources used for transport in the European Union (EU) stood at 7.6% in 2017, compared with 3.1% in 2007, informed EUROSTAT.

Although the share has been increasing steadily in recent years across the EU, only two Member States were above the 2020 target share of 10% in 2017: Sweden (38.6%) and Finland (18.8%).





These two countries also had the highest increases in shares between 2016 and 2017 among the EU Member States: + 9.8 percentage points for Finland and + 4.8 percentage points for Sweden.













While Austria (9.7%) and France (9.1%) were relatively close to achieving the 10% target, most countries had shares between 5% and 8%. The three Member States with the lowest shares of energy from renewable sources in transport were Estonia (0.4%), Croatia (1.2%) and Greece (1.8%).