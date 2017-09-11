Kazakhstan augments its potential in terms of investment attractiveness

In "DoingBusiness" rating upon the criterion of "investment attractiveness" Kazakhstan takes the 36th place (according to 10 indicators) among 190 countries. And today, the Republic provides the most favorable treatment for the investors among all the countries of the former-Soviet region.

Since the moment Kazakhstan became independent, it has made a lot of efforts to become attractive for the foreign companies and transnational investors. The country has a variety of natural resources: reserves of oil, natural gas, uranium, 1225 kinds of mineral raw materials, rich deposits of ores of various metals, rare earth elements, as well as caustobioliths and non-metalliferous minerals. Kazakhstan ranks the 1st in the world for explored reserves of zinc, tungsten and barite, the 2nd – of silver, lead, uranium and chromite, the 3rd – of copper and fluorite, the 4th – of molybdenum, the 5th – of gold. The development of all these resources, and most importantly their processing requires a lot of finance, one of the main sources of which is foreign capital.

Of 264 billion dollars of direct investment in the economy of Kazakhstan over the past decade, the principal amount falls on the raw materials sector (mining). Recently, however, the country offers its partners to expand the investment format through the projects in the field of manufacturing industry and production.

Thus, a great emphasis is placed on the development of agroindustrial complex. At the same time, Kazakhstan is ready to provide huge preferences to project implementers in exchange for investments: from subsidy (investment and tarriff) to the preferences on taxes.

If an investor is ready not only to grow the products, but also to process them, the state is ready to provide him/her with the most favorable treatment.

Such a loyal investment climate would be unattractive if Kazakhstan did not guarantee the investors full and unconditional protection of their rights and interests. The political stability of the country and the inviolability of compliance with the terms of contracts make the Republic very attractive for the foreign partners.

However, Kazakhstan has always preferred to play "by the rules". Companies that have been working in Kazakhstan for many years were able to verify this: the stability and dynamics of the country's development (in economic and political terms) are predictable, and therefore do not bear risks.

Perhaps this factor, together with preferences, encourages the investors to invest in areas that the government of Kazakhstan calls of high priority for the development of its own economy.

That is why in recent years there has been an increase in interest of the investors in non-resource sectors. Thus, only in the first half of 2018 the volume of gross inflow of foreign direct investment increased by 15.4% and amounted to 12.3 billion US dollars, half of which was invested in the processing sector.



