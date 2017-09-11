Survey: Estonians spent EUR 124 mln on mobile phones in 2018

More than 392,000 brand new mobile telephones worth altogether almost 124 million euros were bought in Estonia during 2018, a survey by BRC Market Experts indicates refferd LETA/BNS.

The average price of the devices bought was 315 euros apiece, 10% more than the year before.





The manager of BRC Market Experts, Keiu Ruus-Lepp, said that 70% of residents of Estonia of ages 5 to 75 have acquired a new mobile telephone in the past two years.





The sales manager of Tele2 Estonia, Aare Uusjarv, said that almost 100 euros was spent on mobile phones per resident in Estonia in 2018, more than ever before.





"Economic growth can be clearly felt in mobile device sales, also people's confidence is relatively high and the phones being bought are getting ever more expensive and sophisticated," he said.