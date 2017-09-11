Analytics, Estonia, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 01.02.2019, 21:43
Survey: Estonians spent EUR 124 mln on mobile phones in 2018
BC, Tallinn, 01.02.2019.Print version
More than 392,000 brand new mobile telephones worth altogether almost 124 million euros were bought in Estonia during 2018, a survey by BRC Market Experts indicates refferd LETA/BNS.
The average price of the devices bought was 315 euros apiece, 10% more than the year before.
The manager of BRC Market Experts, Keiu Ruus-Lepp, said that 70% of residents of Estonia of ages 5 to 75 have acquired a new mobile telephone in the past two years.
The sales manager of Tele2 Estonia, Aare Uusjarv, said that almost 100 euros was spent on mobile phones per resident in Estonia in 2018, more than ever before.
"Economic growth can be clearly felt in mobile device sales, also people's confidence is relatively high and the phones being bought are getting ever more expensive and sophisticated," he said.
Other articles:
- 01.02.2019 Euro area annual inflation expected to be 1.4%
- 01.02.2019 Начинается регистрация на аттестацию гидом по Таллинну
- 01.02.2019 EAS потратит миллион евро на развитие международного имиджа Эстонии
- 01.02.2019 Disparities in minimum wages across the EU
- 01.02.2019 Estonia: Vink Grupp buys Estonian plastics maker Proplastik
- 01.02.2019 Lidl on the lookout for locations in Parnu, Estonia
- 01.02.2019 New driver of GDP growth: domestic consumption takes up the baton from exports
- 01.02.2019 Finland decides officially to join Rail Baltic joint venture
- 01.02.2019 Объем продаж газа концерном Eesti Gaas за год в 2018 году упал более чем на 5%
- 01.02.2019 Министр: ситуация с закупкой новых электропоездов не так катастрофична