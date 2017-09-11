Latvian gasoline imports drop 4%, diesel fuel imports down 12.3% in eight months

During the first eight months of 2018, Latvian gasoline imports dropped 4% from the respective period a year ago, while diesel fuel imports fell 11.3%, according to the Central Statistical Bureau, writes LETA.

During the first eight months of this year, Latvia imported 186.247 mln liters of gasoline and 826,800 tons of diesel fuel.





The value of gasoline imports rose 8.5 % year-on-year to EUR 78.483 mln in January-August 2018, and the value of diesel fuel imports increased 6.4% to EUR 438.043 mln.





Lithuania was the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Latvia.





In the eight months, Latvia imported 116.598 mln liters of gasoline from Lithuania, or 62.6% of total gasoline imports (64.6% in January-August 2017) while 65.064 mln liters, or 34.9%, were imported from Finland. Compared to January-August 2017, gasoline imports from Lithuania declined 6.9% and gasoline imports from Finland rose 0.9%.





In January-August 2018, Lithuania also supplied 468,900 tons of diesel fuel to Latvia or 56.7 % of total diesel fuel imports (61.1% in January-August 2017). Diesel fuel imports from Lithuania fell 18.6% against January-August 2017. Diesel fuel imports from Finland increased 4.7% y-o-y to 248,000 tons or 30% of total diesel imports in January-August this year. Latvia also imported 86,200 tons of diesel fuel from Belarus in January-August 2018 or 7.2% more than in January-August 2017.





In the first eight months of this year, Latvia also imported 464 tons of fuel oil, down 46.9% from the same period a year ago. Fuel oil imports from Estonia reached 433 tons or 93.2%, and the value was EUR 221,000.





In January-August 2017, Latvia imported 193.983 mln liters of gasoline, 942,600 tons of diesel fuel and 875 tons of fuel oil.