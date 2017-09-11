Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Oil, Transport
Latvian gasoline imports drop 4%, diesel fuel imports down 12.3% in eight months
During the first eight months of this year, Latvia imported
186.247 mln liters of gasoline and 826,800 tons of diesel fuel.
The value of gasoline imports rose 8.5 % year-on-year to EUR
78.483 mln in January-August 2018, and the value of diesel fuel imports
increased 6.4% to EUR 438.043 mln.
Lithuania was the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel
to Latvia.
In the eight months, Latvia imported 116.598 mln liters
of gasoline from Lithuania, or 62.6% of total gasoline imports (64.6% in
January-August 2017) while 65.064 mln liters, or 34.9%, were imported from
Finland. Compared to January-August 2017, gasoline imports from Lithuania
declined 6.9% and gasoline imports from Finland rose 0.9%.
In January-August 2018, Lithuania also supplied 468,900 tons
of diesel fuel to Latvia or 56.7 % of total diesel fuel imports (61.1% in
January-August 2017). Diesel fuel imports from Lithuania fell 18.6% against
January-August 2017. Diesel fuel imports from Finland increased 4.7%
y-o-y to 248,000 tons or 30% of total diesel imports in January-August
this year. Latvia also imported 86,200 tons of diesel fuel from Belarus in
January-August 2018 or 7.2% more than in January-August 2017.
In the first eight months of this year, Latvia also imported
464 tons of fuel oil, down 46.9% from the same period a year ago. Fuel oil
imports from Estonia reached 433 tons or 93.2%, and the value was EUR 221,000.
In January-August 2017, Latvia imported 193.983 mln
liters of gasoline, 942,600 tons of diesel fuel and 875 tons of fuel oil.
