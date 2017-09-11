Analytics, Business, Business in Europe, EU – Baltic States, Investments, Statistics

Business investment rate stable at 23% in the euro area; business profit share down to 40.6%

Peter Gal, Orestis Tsigkas, Eurostat, 04.10.2018.
In the second quarter of 2018, the business investment rate was 23.0% in the euro area, stable compared with the previous quarter. These data come from a first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, and the European Central Bank (ECB).


The business profit share in the euro area was 40.6% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 41.0% in the first quarter of 2018.





