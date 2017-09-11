Analytics, Investments, Lithuania, Statistics
In Q2 2018, direct investment flows in Lithuania and abroad posted increases
According
to the latest data release indicates, in Q2 2018, foreign direct investment
(FDI) flow in Lithuania increased by 58.5%, year on year, and amounted to 227.4
mln euros. Reinvestments amounted to 219.2 mln euros, while equity instruments
– 53.1 mln euros. The highest FDI flow in Lithuania stemmed from Sweden (75.9 mln
euros), Hong Kong (55.9 mln euros), USA (53.9 mln euros) and Poland (41.4 mln euros),
while by type of activities – financial and insurance activities (113.7 mln euros)
and manufacturing companies (110.5 mln euros). The largest decrease in FDI flow
(–49.8 mln euros) was recorded in administrative and support service
activities.
FDI income
from non-resident investment in Lithuania amounted to 526.9 mln euros in Q2
2018. Most income from FDI was earned by Sweden (119 mln euros), Hong Kong (57.4
mln euros) and the Netherlands (57 mln euros). Most income was received from
investment in manufacturing (173.7 mln euros) and financial and insurance
activities (107.2 mln euros).
Cumulative
FDI in Lithuania rose by 7.5% over the year and amounted to 15.6 bln euros (see
Chart 1) or 36.2% of GDP as at 30 June 2018. FDI per capita amounted to an
average of 5,581 euros (as at 30 June 2017 – 5,151 euros).
Lithuanian
DI flow abroad was positive in Q2 2018 and amounted to 418.5 mln euros; this
was driven by an increase of 292.8 mln euros in debt instruments. In Q2 2018,
largest investment flows were recorded in Ireland (226 mln euros) and Poland (115.7
mln euros), while by type of activities – professional, scientific and
technical companies (386.5 mln euros).
DI income
earned by Lithuanian investors abroad amounted to 60 mln euros in Q2 2018.
Dividends accounted for the largest share of income (see Chart 2). Most income
was earned from investment in the Netherlands (32.8 mln euros), Estonia (8.3 mln
euros) and Latvia (8 mln euros), while by type of activities – professional,
scientific and technical companies (38.5 mln euros).
Lithuanian
cumulative DI abroad grew by a fourth over the year and amounted to 3.7 bln euros
as at 30 June 2018. Lithuania’s DI in the EU Member States accounted for 90.9%,
in the euro area countries – 65.4% of Lithuania’s total DI abroad. Most
investments were made in the Netherlands (695.1 mln euros) and Cyprus (689.7 mln
euros).
