Only 6% of Baltic residents have strong digital skills – SEB

Only 6% of residents in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have necessary digital skills to freely use digital solutions, it appears from a survey conducted by SEB Bank on their Baltic customer base this spring, cities LETA/BNS.

Most of the bank customers able to freely use the contactless payment service, Smart-ID, Mobile-ID, electronic ID-card, video calls, mobile applications and other modern digital solutions are aged between 26 and 35 and live in the major cities, SEB said.





The percentage of people with rather developed digital skills, meaning that they can use the digital signature and modern authentication solutions and make online purchases with certain regularity, is highest in Estonia at almost 10%. In Latvia this indicator is 5% and in Lithuania only 1%.





The share of people not using digital solutions was higher than one-third in Estonia, 38% in Latvia and almost 50% in Lithuania.





The customer segment the most prone to innovation was the smallest, accounting just for about 6% of total customer numbers in all the three Baltic counties.