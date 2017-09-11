Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Latvia, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 20.09.2018, 12:28
Only 6% of Baltic residents have strong digital skills – SEB
Most of the bank customers able to freely use the contactless payment
service, Smart-ID, Mobile-ID, electronic ID-card, video calls, mobile
applications and other modern digital solutions are aged between 26 and 35 and
live in the major cities, SEB said.
The percentage of people with rather developed digital skills, meaning
that they can use the digital signature and modern authentication solutions and
make online purchases with certain regularity, is highest in Estonia at almost
10%. In Latvia this indicator is 5% and in Lithuania only 1%.
The share of people not using digital solutions was higher than one-third
in Estonia, 38% in Latvia and almost 50% in Lithuania.
The customer segment the most prone to innovation was the smallest,
accounting just for about 6% of total customer numbers in all the three
Baltic counties.
