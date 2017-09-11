PM: Lithuania can't become a country for cheap labor imports

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says that the government's planned quotas for unskilled workers from third countries will ensure that the country's job market is not flooded with cheap labor, reports LETA/BNS.

"We have approved a certain strategy to better regulate immigration processes in light of the current situation around us," Skvernelis said on Ziniu Radijas on Thursday. "Naturally, there is a need for human resources, but (...) we can't liberalize and let cheap labor be brought in," he added.





The prime minister underlined that the planned quotas would only apply to unskilled workers. "We can't allow wage dumping by bringing in cheap labor, because the country has human resources who want and can work," he said.





Amid a rapid increase in immigration from Ukraine, the Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday to introduce quotas on third-country workers in certain professions, including drivers and builders.





Under the plan, specific proposals are to be put forward by October.