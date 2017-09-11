Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 17.05.2018, 14:24
PM: Lithuania can't become a country for cheap labor imports
"We have approved a certain strategy to better regulate immigration processes in light of the current situation around us," Skvernelis said on Ziniu Radijas on Thursday. "Naturally, there is a need for human resources, but (...) we can't liberalize and let cheap labor be brought in," he added.
The prime minister underlined that the planned quotas would only apply to unskilled workers. "We can't allow wage dumping by bringing in cheap labor, because the country has human resources who want and can work," he said.
Amid a rapid increase in immigration from Ukraine, the Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday to introduce quotas on third-country workers in certain professions, including drivers and builders.
Under the plan, specific proposals are to be put forward by October.
- 17.05.2018 Rise in electricity produced in CHP plants from renewable energy sources in Latvia
- 17.05.2018 Latvian PM: market-changing innovations usually are created by small companies
- 17.05.2018 Iranian President shows interest in developing trade and educational cooperation with Latvia
- 17.05.2018 Кабмин Литвы введет квоты для зарубежных работников
- 17.05.2018 Growing number of Lithuanian products appear on Amazon
- 17.05.2018 ЕГУ дадут специальный статус
- 17.05.2018 Все о налоге на недвижимость в Латвии
- 17.05.2018 Lithuanian court approves Ministry's deal with Danpower
- 17.05.2018 Латвия в лидерах ЕС по дороговизне электричества для домохозяйств
- 17.05.2018 Lithuania's budget revenue EUR 24.2 mln above target in 4 months