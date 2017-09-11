Ombudsman: information on GDPR in Latvia is chaotic

Information on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Latvia is chaotic, said Chief Ombudsman Juris Jansons in an interview with the Latvian public television today, cites LETA.

He said that the executive authorities by December will revise the current legislative norms to see whether they meet GDPR requirements. It means that the chaos will continue. Jansons said that it is not understandable how compliance of Latvian legislation with the norm that comes into force next week can be revised by the end of the year.





Jansons has sent a letter to the government, asking to look into inactivity of the responsible institutions. He also called to order the Culture Ministry to provide explanation and guidelines, for example, to mass media on how they should work to meet GDPR requirements.





In his opinion, the current situation in relation to information on implementation of GDPR is unforgivable, unacceptable, and even unlawful.





The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) replaces the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC and was designed to harmonize data privacy laws across Europe, to protect and empower all EU citizens data privacy and to reshape the way organizations across the region approach data privacy.