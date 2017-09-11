Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 16.05.2018, 13:39
Ombudsman: information on GDPR in Latvia is chaotic
He said that the executive authorities by December will revise the current legislative norms to see whether they meet GDPR requirements. It means that the chaos will continue. Jansons said that it is not understandable how compliance of Latvian legislation with the norm that comes into force next week can be revised by the end of the year.
Jansons has sent a letter to the government, asking to look into inactivity of the responsible institutions. He also called to order the Culture Ministry to provide explanation and guidelines, for example, to mass media on how they should work to meet GDPR requirements.
In his opinion, the current situation in relation to information on implementation of GDPR is unforgivable, unacceptable, and even unlawful.
The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) replaces the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC and was designed to harmonize data privacy laws across Europe, to protect and empower all EU citizens data privacy and to reshape the way organizations across the region approach data privacy.
- 16.05.2018 Shadow economy has risen in all Baltic states in 2017
- 16.05.2018 2,185 books published in Latvia in 2017
- 16.05.2018 Литовская Linas Agro Group построит элеваторы в Латвии
- 16.05.2018 Эстонские покупатели в приграничных магазинах дали Латвии 13% всего алкогольного акциза
- 16.05.2018 Latvia advances to 1/4 at Ice Hockey WC
- 16.05.2018 Версия: жители Юрмалы против стройки, связанной с семьей Шкеле
- 16.05.2018 Lietuvos geležinkeliai разделят на троих
- 16.05.2018 В первом квартале 2018 года снизился импорт топлива в Латвию
- 16.05.2018 Bill about TV content in EU languages aimed at restricting Russian propaganda to be rewritten
- 16.05.2018 In Q1, the number of building permits for the construction of new buildings in Lithuania increased by 56%