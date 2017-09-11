Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Investments, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 02.05.2018, 06:19
Fitch Ratings affirms Latvia at A-; outlook stable
The agency reported that Latvia's ratings are supported by solid public finances, as well as institutional strengths and a credible policy framework that come with EU and eurozone membership. A lower income level and weaker external finances than higher-rated peers are constraints on the rating.
Fitch said that the closure of Latvia's largest non-resident serving bank (ABLV) due to money laundering and corruption allegations is hastening the decline of a sector that Fitch has considered a risk to financial stability. Deposits in other non-resident serving banks continue to fall and new restrictions on the sector are being put in place, suggesting further downsizing of the sector. Latvia has experienced some near-term reputational damage from ABLV, but the broader fallout looks manageable, due to the segregation of the sector from the domestic serving banks and economy, the agency said.
Growth is forecast to slow to 3.6% in 2018 and 3.1% in 2019 due to a decline in the pace of increase in spending of EU funds, the impact of labour market tightness, and a slowing EU economy in 2019, according to the agency.
- 02.05.2018 Professor: Estonia may become hub for Chinese goods transit to Europe
- 02.05.2018 Estonia is most westernized of former Soviet Union members
- 02.05.2018 Latvia’s GDP might have risen 3.1-4.5% in Q1
- 02.05.2018 Turnover of Latvia’s RER plant grows 43.8% in 2017
- 01.05.2018 Эстонская Nordica начала полеты в Копенгаген
- 01.05.2018 Turkish Cargo переехала из Рижского аэропорта в Вильнюс
- 01.05.2018 Европейская конфедерация профсоюзов предупреждает о чрезвычайной ситуации в 17 странах ЕС, включая Латвию
- 30.04.2018 В случае продления забастовки сотрудников LOT авиапассажиры вправе получить компенсацию
- 30.04.2018 Turnover of retail and catering enterprises increased by 0.9% in Lithuania in March