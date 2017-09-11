Riga vice-mayor boasts largest income among Latvian municipal officials in 2017

Riga Vice-Mayor Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga) boasts the largest income among the elected municipal officials in Latvia in 2017, moving ahead of the mayor of Ventspils, Aivars Lembergs (For Latvia and Ventspils), writes LETA, according to the income declarations that officials in Latvia are required to file annually.

Ameriks has reported an income of EUR 616,386 and USD 35,250 for 2017. His income in the euros has increased 16.5 percent compared to 2016 but income in the U.S. dollars has doubled. Just like in previous years, Ameriks received the largest income in interest payments from Mogo non-bank lender and from the sale of securities.





At the same time, Lembergs' income in 2017 fell 38 percent year-on-year to EUR 343,998. Last year he no longer received remuneration from the Business Development Association that had significantly supplemented his income in previous years.





Ventspils Vice-Mayor Janis Vitolins (For Latvia and Ventspils) is in the third place with annual income of EUR 156,710 last year.





The TOP 10 of the elected municipal officials with the largest annual income in 2017 also includes Rezekne Mayor Aleksandrs Bartasevics (Harmony Center), one more Ventspils Vice-Mayor, Guntis Blumbergs (For Latvia and Ventspils), and Valmiera Mayor Janis Baiks (For Valmiera and Vidzeme)





Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs (Harmony) ranks only 13th by his income in 2017, and Rihards Eigims (Our Party), the mayor of Daugavpils, which is the second largest city in Latvia after the capital Riga, is low on the list – between the 50th and the 60th position.





It should be said that most of the municipal officials received their largest income not from salaries at their main job but from other sources, for example, sale of real estate, income from the companies they own, inheritance or remuneration for other offices they may be holding.





Lembergs still has the largest declared savings at EUR 374,627 and USD 30,487, followed by Ameriks with EUR 268,635 and USD 42,875 held in savings in 2017.





Lembergs also has the largest liabilities amounting to EUR 10,838,835 and USD 2,634,652. Eigims has the second largest liabilities among the Latvian elected municipal officials at 517,313. He has also issued the largest amount in loans - EUR 1,433,663 in total.