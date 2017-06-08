Analytics, Financial Services, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Shadow economy
Lithuania set to recover EUR 200 mln from shadow in 2019
In a presentation of projected tax reform to the public on Monday, the government will give businesses and residents a window to pay “forgotten” taxes without fines and interest for delay.
"We will improve conditiosn for legal operations, while conditions for companies engaged in illegal operations will deteriorate. We expect to collect an additional 200 million euros from the shadow next year. This will be done by way of strict sanctions and other instruments, for instance, a possibility to reduce the residents' income tax and a possibility for businesses to pay the taxes they had forgotten within a six-month period, which will be given to reconciliate with the state without any fines or interest," the prime minister told the news conference.
In his words, the companies paying taxes improperly will be barred from public procurement tenders and will face difficulties when aiming to get loans from banks.
Residents will be encourage to purchase repairs, construction and other services with official bookkeeping, with a possibility to recover some of their income tax for the spending on these services.
