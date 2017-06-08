About accrued-to-date pension entitlements in social insurance in Latvia

Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) of Latvia for the first time has collected estimates for accrued-to-date pension entitlements (pension schemes liabilities) in social insurance. This is a new indicator introduced by the 2010 European System of National and Regional Accounts (ESA 2010) which in accordance with the statistical data transmission requirements set by the Regulation (EU) No 549/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 2013 on the European system of national and regional accounts in the European Union this year is published by all EU Member States on 2015 as a reference year.

Collected data give a complete picture of the accrued-to-date pension entitlements (pension schemes liabilities) in all social insurance pension schemes. They are prepared in accordance with the definitions and methodology included in the ESA 2010 (broader statistical information is available on the CSB website under the heading Government Finances – Pension schemes liabilities.





New table VFG06. Overview of accrued-to-date entitlements of pension schemes (mln. euro) is published in CSB database.





The detailed and internationally comparable data about EU Member States with the description of pension schemes and methods of pension entitlement estimation attached are available on Eurostat website in section Pensions in National Accounts.