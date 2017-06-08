In 2017 the amount of passengers rose, volume of freights carried reduced in Latvia

Edīte Miezīte, Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 06.03.2018.



Data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that in 2017 the amount of passengers arrived at and departed from the Riga International Airport for the first time has exceeded 6 mln.

6.1 mln passengers arrived at and departed from the Riga International Airport, which is 0.7 mln passengers or 12.9% more than in 2016. The largest passenger turnover at the Riga International Airport was with German airports – 0.9 mln passengers (increase of 4.4%), British airports – 0.8 mln passengers (6.5% more) and Russian airports – 0.6 mln passengers (13.8% more), as compared to the previous year.

Passengers arriving at and departing from the Riga International Airport by countries* * Passengers departing from are registered after the plane's first landing point, but passengers arriving at– after the plane's last take off point.



Passenger turnover at ports is increasing The number of passengers arrived at and departed from Latvian ports with ferries accounted for 994 thou., which is 37.5% more than in 2016. 743 thou. passengers arrived at and departed from the Riga Passenger Terminal, which is 45.6% more, but at the port of Liepāja – 41.1 thou. passengers, which is 24.6% more than in 2016. Since 2010 continued significant rise in passenger turnover was observed at the port of Ventspils, where in 2017 there were 209.9 thou. passengers that arrived at and departed from the port, which is 16.6 % more than a year ago and 3.4 times more than in 2010.

Passengers arriving at and departing from Latvian ports via passenger ferries by quarters

(thousand passengers) There were 87.4 thou. passengers who arrived at the Riga Passenger Terminal via cruise ships – 22.4% more than in 2016.

In 2017, 242.8 million passengers were carried by land passenger transport, which was 0.8% less than in 2016. The number of passengers carried by rail transport increased by 1.5%, the number of passengers carried by regular bus traffic lines decreased by 1.9%, but the number of passengers carried by urban electric transport increased by 0.6%.





Freight turnover decreases at ports In 2017, freights transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for 61.9 mill. tonnes, which is 2% less than in 2016.

Freights transported to and from Latvian ports in 2017 There were 54.2 mill. tonnes of freights shipped from ports, which was 3.7 % less than a year before. The reduction in the volume of freights shipped was mainly caused by a decrease in the volume of oil products by 16.9 %, as well as of grain and grain products – by 8.9%, of timber – by 5.8%, of mineral fertilisers – by 20%. In turn, volume of coal loaded increased by 5.2%, goods in containers – by 13.1% and roll on/roll of – by 14.4%.

The volume of freights received at ports rose by 11.9%. This was mainly due to rise in the volume of unloaded goods in containers and roll on/roll off by 14.2% and 14.8%, respectively, as well as due to increase in oil products unloaded by 16.1%. Riga International Airport received and shipped 23.4 thou. tonnes of cargo, which was 20% more than in 2016.



Freight transport by rail has reduced In 2017, 43.8 mill. tonnes of freight were carried by rail, which is a decrease of 8.4% compared to 2016. National freights by rail accounted for 1.7 mln tonnes – 11.3% more. In international traffic the volume of freights carried by rail reduced by 4.2 mln tonnes or 9.1%. Freight traffic by rail to/from Latvian ports fell by 11.3%, their share in international traffic comprised 83.2%.

Freight transport by rail by type of transport in 2017 Freights carried mill. t Changes as % compared to 2016 Total 43.8 -8.4 national freights 1.7 11.3 export freights (of which also freights from ports) 1.8 -22.9 import freights (of which also freights to ports) 36.6 -12.9 transit freights 3.7 92.0

