Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Investments, Lithuania, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.02.2018, 01:30
Fitch affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A-
BC, Vilnius, 21.02.2018.Print version
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's long-term rating at A-, with a stable outlook. The rating has been unchanged since 2014, informs LETA/BNS.
The international rating agency has also affirmed Lithuania's short-term
foreign currency rating at F1 and the country ceiling at AAA, Fitch Ratings said last week.
According to the press release, Lithuania's ratings are supported by
prudent fiscal management reflected by a declining debt burden, as well as
institutional strengths and a credible policy framework that come with EU and
eurozone membership. However, external finances are weaker, and the rating
remains constrained by structural bottlenecks that weigh on the country's
progress in convergence towards income levels of higher rated peers.
Lithuania is rated at A- by Standard & Poor's and at A3 by Moody's.
Both agencies' outlook for the country's long-term rating is stable.
Other articles:
- 28.02.2018 В Литве расследуют крупную коррупцию в столичной клинике Сантарос
- 21.02.2018 Общий объём инвестиций бизнес-ангелов Эстонии вырос до 11,3 млн. евро
- 21.02.2018 In January, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 0.9%
- 21.02.2018 EstBAN members invest EUR 11.3 mln in startups in 2017
- 21.02.2018 Цены производителей в латвийской промышленности в январе выросли на 3,3%
- 21.02.2018 Реализация горючего в Латвии в 2017 году увеличилась на 6%
- 21.02.2018 Ярмарка Казюкаса в Вильнюсе: фестиваль мастеров и кулинарии разных народов
- 21.02.2018 Latvia's position in Corruption Perception Index didn’t improve much in 2017
- 21.02.2018 Dispute on Lithuanian sanctions for Russian TVs moves to EU Court
- 21.02.2018 Шведская BioArctic AB получила разрешение опробовать в Эстонии курс лечения травм спинного мозга