Fitch affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's long-term rating at A-, with a stable outlook. The rating has been unchanged since 2014, informs LETA/BNS.

The international rating agency has also affirmed Lithuania's short-term foreign currency rating at F1 and the country ceiling at AAA, Fitch Ratings said last week.





According to the press release, Lithuania's ratings are supported by prudent fiscal management reflected by a declining debt burden, as well as institutional strengths and a credible policy framework that come with EU and eurozone membership. However, external finances are weaker, and the rating remains constrained by structural bottlenecks that weigh on the country's progress in convergence towards income levels of higher rated peers.





Lithuania is rated at A- by Standard & Poor's and at A3 by Moody's. Both agencies' outlook for the country's long-term rating is stable.