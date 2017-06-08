Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Labor inspectors in Latvia discover 1,349 unreported employees in 2017
She said that in 826 cases the State Labor Inspectorate imposed EUR 602,462
worth of fines for employing people illegally.
The minimum fine for illegal employment is EUR 700, but the fines can reach
EUR 14,000 in cases where unreported employment is found repeatedly within a year.
The biggest fine imposed last year was EUR 9,000.
Ekkerte said that the number of penalties applied for unreported employment
has not been declining in the past three years, as 773 administrative penalties
were imposed in 2015 and 846 in 2016.
Over the past three years, the highest number of unreported employment has
been discovered in construction (395 cases in 2017). The biggest increase in
unreported employment against 2016 was recorded in transport and warehousing
(44%), trade (13%), construction (13%) and manufacturing (5%).
Each year, the State Labor Inspectorate carries out around 3,000
inspections targeting unreported employment. In nearly one in four such
inspection employees are caught working without a written labor contract and/or
registration with the State Revenue Service.
