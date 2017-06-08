Labor inspectors in Latvia discover 1,349 unreported employees in 2017

The State Labor Inspectorate in Latvia carried out 3,039 inspections as it clamped down on unreported employment last year and discovered 1,349 unregistered employees, which is ten people more than a year before, the inspectorate’s representative Megija Ekkerte told LETA.

She said that in 826 cases the State Labor Inspectorate imposed EUR 602,462 worth of fines for employing people illegally.





The minimum fine for illegal employment is EUR 700, but the fines can reach EUR 14,000 in cases where unreported employment is found repeatedly within a year. The biggest fine imposed last year was EUR 9,000.

Ekkerte said that the number of penalties applied for unreported employment has not been declining in the past three years, as 773 administrative penalties were imposed in 2015 and 846 in 2016.

Over the past three years, the highest number of unreported employment has been discovered in construction (395 cases in 2017). The biggest increase in unreported employment against 2016 was recorded in transport and warehousing (44%), trade (13%), construction (13%) and manufacturing (5%).

Each year, the State Labor Inspectorate carries out around 3,000 inspections targeting unreported employment. In nearly one in four such inspection employees are caught working without a written labor contract and/or registration with the State Revenue Service.