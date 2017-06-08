Analytics, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Wages
Wages of Estonian military personnel to grow by 1/3
The development plan for the domain of national defense for 2019–2022
envisages a wage increase of about one-third for people in active military
service to a level where it would be higher by one-third than the national
average wage.
The commander of the defense forces, Gen. Riho Terras, told reporters on Tuesday that the pay increase for
active service personnel is one of the most important priorities of the
development plan for him. The defense chief said that the last major increase
in the pay of defense personnel took place in 2013, after which wages have
risen by as much as the consumer price index.
Also Defense Minister Juri Luik
described the forthcoming wage rise as important.
The secretary general of the Defense Ministry, Jonatan Vseviov, said that the defense forces as an employer must
keep pace with the labor market, where wages have been growing of late.
