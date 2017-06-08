Analytics, Economics, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 08:02
Government approves Kucinskis’ annual report to Saeima
Kucinskis said in the report that the government wants to achieve a
balanced 5 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth a year in a medium term,
and competitiveness of Latvia’s economy based on technological factors,
productivity and innovations.
The prime minister said that even though the national economy is developing
successfully, it is important not to stop at the achievements, but continue the
work and ensure a stable growth of the quality of life of residents.
In his opinion a 5 percent GDP growth is an ambitious goal that needs more
ambitious action.
The prime minister admitted that much has to be completed until the next
parliament elections this fall. "We have to continue work as a team, and
postponing any of the tasks would make a negative impact on Latvia’s
development in the future. In order to achieve the set goals, the government in
2018 will continue the dialogue with business representatives, trade unions,
NGOs," said Kucinskis.
"The government’s work in these past two years has been dynamic, has
required brave and considerate steps in order to move towards improvement of
Latvia’s competitiveness and people’s welfare in a long term. In 2017 many
significant decisions were made, especially regarding the tax system, financing
in the health care system, energy policy, education quality and
competitiveness," said Kucinskis.
Saeima approved the Kucinskis government on February 11, 2016.
Six ministers in the Kucinskis government represent the Greens/Farmers
Union - Prime Minister Kucinskis, Agriculture Minister Janis Duklavs, Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis, Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Health Minister Anda Caksa and Transport Minister Uldis Augulis.
Unity is represented by Foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics, Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis, Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Arvils Aseradens, Education and Science
Minister Karlis Sadurskis, and
Welfare Minister Janis Reirs.
The National Alliance has the following government portfolios -
Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Kaspars Gerhards, Justice Minister Dzintars Rasnacs, and Culture Minister Dace Melbarde.
