Government approves Kucinskis’ annual report to Saeima

The Latvian government yesterday approved Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis’ (Greens/Farmers) annual report to the Saeima on the Cabinet of Ministers performance and planned tasks, informs LETA.

Kucinskis said in the report that the government wants to achieve a balanced 5 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth a year in a medium term, and competitiveness of Latvia’s economy based on technological factors, productivity and innovations.

The prime minister said that even though the national economy is developing successfully, it is important not to stop at the achievements, but continue the work and ensure a stable growth of the quality of life of residents.

In his opinion a 5 percent GDP growth is an ambitious goal that needs more ambitious action.

The prime minister admitted that much has to be completed until the next parliament elections this fall. "We have to continue work as a team, and postponing any of the tasks would make a negative impact on Latvia’s development in the future. In order to achieve the set goals, the government in 2018 will continue the dialogue with business representatives, trade unions, NGOs," said Kucinskis.

"The government’s work in these past two years has been dynamic, has required brave and considerate steps in order to move towards improvement of Latvia’s competitiveness and people’s welfare in a long term. In 2017 many significant decisions were made, especially regarding the tax system, financing in the health care system, energy policy, education quality and competitiveness," said Kucinskis.

Saeima approved the Kucinskis government on February 11, 2016.

Six ministers in the Kucinskis government represent the Greens/Farmers Union - Prime Minister Kucinskis, Agriculture Minister Janis Duklavs, Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis, Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Health Minister Anda Caksa and Transport Minister Uldis Augulis.

Unity is represented by Foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics, Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis, Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Arvils Aseradens, Education and Science Minister Karlis Sadurskis, and Welfare Minister Janis Reirs.

The National Alliance has the following government portfolios - Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Kaspars Gerhards, Justice Minister Dzintars Rasnacs, and Culture Minister Dace Melbarde.