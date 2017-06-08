Analytics, Financial Services, Legislation, Lithuania, Security
Universal conscription of Lithuanian young men would cost around EUR 400 mln
In a report delivered to the parliamentary National Security and Defense
Committee about the possibility of introducing general conscription, the
ministry said that recruitment of young men and women who had just graduated
high school would cost around 1.5 billion euros.
According to the calculations, general military service of young men would
include around 6,300 young men annually, while conscription of young men and
women would raise the number to approximately 12,300.
The earliest date of universal conscription of young men could be 2024, if
it is granted 105 million euros every year. Young men and women could be
recruited from 2026, given that the preparations are earmarked 280 million
euros every year.
According to the ministry, the money is needed for construction of the
army's new battalions, supplies for conscripts and training of additional
instructors who would train them.
Universal conscription of young men would require four additional
battalions, while conscription of young women would need 14 battalions, as
compared to 10 battalions existing in Lithuania's Armed Forces.
With universal conscription in place, maintenance of the scheme would
require about 80 million euros annually, if only young men are conscripted, or
220 million euros, if the register of individuals up for conscription includes
both men and women.
Partial conscription was reintroduced in Lithuania in 2015 in response to
Russia's actions in Ukraine. The plan for this year is to draft 3,800
conscripts, which is a rise by 300 young people from 2017.
This year, Lithuania is for the first time earmarking just over 2% of the
gross domestic product (GDP) for defense, which totals at 873 million euros.
