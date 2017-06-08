Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:30
With lower election campaign spending, role of money in Latvian politics declines
During the 120-day campaigning period before the local elections last year,
the KNAB checked the information about 3,897 donations to political parties
totaling EUR 1,770,979.
For comparison, 3,307 donations for the total amount of EUR 2,262,974 were
checked before the 2013 local elections, and donations to political parties
during the campaigning period before the 2009 elections amounted to EUR
3,079,532.
Parties last year spent EUR 2.7 million on their campaigns for the local
elections, with about a half of this amount spent on advertising, mostly on
commercials and advertisements on the commercial radio, newspapers, magazines
and other printed press, as well as for advertisements indoors and in public
places.
Amilija Jaunskunga, the head of the Department for Control over Financing of Political
Organizations at the KNAB, told the press that that election campaign spending
and income of political parties were decreasing, which led to a conclusion that
the role of money in the politics is declining.
Modern election campaigns are different from the campaigns organized ten
years ago when the focus was on expensive videos. "Now we see that the
focus has shifted to direct communication with voters. It is a less expensive
form of campaigning," said Jaunskunga, adding that in the future parties
were likely to expand their campaigning on the Internet. The KNAB is working on
the solutions for effective monitoring of the online campaigning, she said.
As reported, the KNAB said on Tuesday that the Latvian political parties in
their income statements have failed to report on EUR 80,592 in revenues, and
have received EUR 37,857 in illegal donations last year. Altogether 19
political parties had failed to report on EUR 80,592 in revenues, and six
parties had accepted illegal donations from legal entities worth EUR 37,857 in
total ahead of the local elections.
- 07.02.2018 In January, annual inflation in Estonia made 3.5%
- 07.02.2018 What’s good for Russian gas is good for America
- 07.02.2018 Estonia opens office in South Korea for issuing digital IDs to e-residents
- 07.02.2018 Estonia falls to 7th place on Heritage, WSJ economic freedom index
- 07.02.2018 Insolvency claim against Latvia's Tosmares Kugubuvetava to be withdrawn
- 07.02.2018 Существенно выросла выплата компенсаций владельцам транспортных средств в Латвии
- 07.02.2018 Стадион в Юрмале за 5,3 млн может обрушиться из-за снега
- 07.02.2018 First express freight train sent from Riga to Minsk this week
- 07.02.2018 4 in 10 heads of state, municipal firms in Lithuania linked with parties in 2017
- 07.02.2018 В Латвии хотят штрафовать опоздавших с подачей налоговых деклараций до 700 евро