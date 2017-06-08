Analytics, Demography, Lithuania, Society, Transport
Lithuania's population shrinks by 38,000 in 2017
"Lithuania last year lost a city that is larger than Marijampole (…).
The total decline of the permanent population is 37,800, which was due to both
death rate and emigration. Without doubt, emigration was the main factor behind
the decline of population. Year to year, the profile is not changing, the
majority of those leaving are working age population. Nearly half of those who
left in 2017 were under 29," Vilija
Lapeniene, director of Statistics Lithuania, told a news conference on
Tuesday.
In 2017, 57,200 residents emigrated from Lithuania, which is a rise by
6,900 persons, or 13.8%, from 2016. Among the emigrants 30,000 were male and
27,200 were female.
As compared with the year before, last year's male emigration went up by
4,600 (18.1%) and female emigration went up by 2,300 (9.3%). One in two
emigrants were 20-29 years of age, the statistics agency said.
According to the report, the 2017 emigration level was 27,900 above
immigration numbers, while the death rate was 9,900 bigger than the birth rate,
as compared with respective numbers of 30,200 and 10,500 for 2016. Some 29,600
infants were born in 2017, which is a decline by 1,000 infants (3.3%) from
2016, while the death rate was 39,500, indicating a drop by 1,600 (4%) from the
year before.
"The outlook is rather sad. If the birth rate does not start
increasing, the population aging problem will remain relevant and we will have
more people to support. Furthermore, it will depend on the emigration level.
Nevertheless, there has been a positive shift, especially in December – a large
number of Lithuanian citizens came back to Lithuania and declared their
return," said Lapeniene.
In 2017, 29,300 people immigrated to Lithuania, which is a rise by 9,200
persons (45.5%) year-on-year. Among the immigrants 18,800 were Lithuanian
citizens (64.2% of all immigrants), indicating a rise by 4,600 persons (32.6%)
from the previous year. Last year, 10,500 foreigners immigrated in Lithuania,
an increase by 4,500 persons (factor of 1.8) from 2016. The male immigration
numbers were above female immigration numbers (19,500 and 9,800, respectively).
One in three immigrants were 20-29 years of age.
