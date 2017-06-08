Analytics, Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Foreign trade
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 01:58
Lithuania's exports growth remains EU's fastest in January-November
Lithuania's exports for the 11 months jumped by 17% year-on-year to 24.1
billion euros, the highest growth rate in the bloc. Lithuania is closely
followed by Finland in terms of exports growth with 16%.
In January through November, the country's imports increased by 17% to 26.4 billion euros from the same period of 2016.
Exports rose by 12% to 11.2 billion euros in Latvia and by 8% to 11.8 billion euros in Estonia. Imports were up by 16% to 13.6 billion euros and by 10% to 13.5 billion euros, respectively.
Latvia recorded the highest foreign trade deficit for the 11 months among the three Baltic countries at 2.4 billion euros, compared with Lithuania's 2.3 billion euros and Estonia's 1.7 billion euros.
Across the EU, exports rose by 8.7% to 1.716 trillion euros, while imports grew by the same 8.7% to 1.704 trillion euros in January through November 2017 year-on-year. The community's trade surplus stood at 11.3 billion euros.
