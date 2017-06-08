Analytics, Financial Services, Legislation, Lithuania, Wages
Lithuania's minimum wage rises to EUR 400 in 2018
BC, Vilnius, 02.01.2018.
Lithuania's minimum monthly wage rose by 20 euros to 400 euros on Jan. 1, 2018. The minimum had been last increased in July 2016, from 350 to 380 euros, reports LETA/BNS.
Around 264,000 people in Lithuania receive the minimum wage. The country's
new Labor Code provides for the minimum wage to be paid only for unskilled
jobs.
Trade unions want the minimum wage to be increased to 500 euros by 2020.
The International Monetary Fund last November warned the Lithuanian
government that further minimum wage increases might undermine the country's
competitiveness.
However, Lithuania has the lowest minimum wage in the Baltic countries,
compared with 430 euros in Latvia and 500 euros in Estonia.
