Wednesday, 16.10.2019, 13:17
E-Estonia council: Self-driving vehicles waiting for new law
The main aim of the algorithmic-liability law that is
currently being developed by a working group of AI experts working alongside
the Government Office is to enable the use of AI in various fields, but at the
same time protect people from possible negative outcomes.
"There is a legal framework for testing self-driving
cars on Estonian roads, but things get more complicated when we try to combine
our legal framework, the driver of the vehicle, and actual city traffic,"
Prime Minister and Chairman of the e-Estonia council Juri Ratas said.
He added that the constant development of AI and its
increasing prevalence in our lives brings about the need to create a legal
framework to regulate the use of AI as well as to protect people from possible
negative outcomes.
"Pursuant to our current laws, the driver of the
vehicle is responsible for their activities in traffic," Ratas said,
adding that the responsibility for the decisions made by self-driving vehicles
remains to be regulated.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications will
soon start drafting a new transport development plan, which will include the
topic of self-driving cars. The Ministry of Justice will present a draft of the
algorithmic-liability law, including regulation related to self-driving vehicles,
by the middle of next year.
In addition, the council was given an overview of the
current state and future perspectives of personal medicine and genetic
information by Tonu Esko, vice director of the Estonian Genome Center.
One of the topics discussed was the possible input to the
digital agenda 2020 for Estonia. The digital agenda 2020 for Estonia will be
sent to the government for approval next February, after the agenda has been
introduced to the e-Estonia council. The plan is scheduled to be adopted by the
end of 2020.
The e-Estonia council directs the development of Estonian
digital society and e-governance, sets up expert committees and working groups
when necessary, and commissions studies in the field of ICT (information and
communication technology) policy. The chairman of the council is Ratas and the
council includes other ministers involved in the development of the information
society, as well as experts and representatives of the ICT sector. The work of
the council is organised by the strategy unit of the Government Office.
