Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Internet, Investments, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.07.2019, 12:16
Estonia: Construction of MCF Group's EUR 100 mln data center to start in fall
Construction work on the center is to start in the fall, the news portal of public broadcaster ERR said.
The center would provide server room to IT companies from all over the world. It would have space for 40,000 servers and a power supply capacity of 20 megawatt-hours when completed.
MCF Group found a suitable location for the server park next to an Estlink substation in the territory of the Saue municipality to the south of Tallinn after a three-year search.
The Harku substation also serves as a hub for international data connections.
A detailed spatial plan specific for the needs of a data center and unique in Estonia has been established for the area to span from 12,000 to 35,000 square meters.
"By now the detailed plan has been completed, it has been adopted, and we are in the process of applying for a construction permit," manager of MCF Group Eesti Kert Evert told ERR.
Construction is to start in the fall and last for up to one-and-a-half years.
- 04.07.2019 CERN incubators to be established in Lithuania's Vilnius, Kaunas
- 04.07.2019 Estonian Competition Authority tells postal co to deliver mail faster
- 04.07.2019 Estonia taking part in G7 education ministers' meeting Thursday
- 03.07.2019 Pasazieru vilciens разрешили заключить договор о покупке электропоездов у Skoda
- 03.07.2019 Estonian FSA bans offering of binary options to retail clients
- 03.07.2019 Fentanyl users forced to buy substance from Latvia due to scarce availability in Estonia
- 03.07.2019 Procurement Monitoring Bureau permits Pasazieru Vilciens to buy new electric trains from Skoda
- 03.07.2019 Nordecon за 10 млн. евро построит в Тапаском военном городке комплекс хранилищ
- 03.07.2019 Правительство Литвы утвердило план по усилению кибербезопасности