Estonia: Construction of MCF Group's EUR 100 mln data center to start in fall

Construction work on the center is to start in the fall, the news portal of public broadcaster ERR said.





The center would provide server room to IT companies from all over the world. It would have space for 40,000 servers and a power supply capacity of 20 megawatt-hours when completed.





MCF Group found a suitable location for the server park next to an Estlink substation in the territory of the Saue municipality to the south of Tallinn after a three-year search.





The Harku substation also serves as a hub for international data connections.

A detailed spatial plan specific for the needs of a data center and unique in Estonia has been established for the area to span from 12,000 to 35,000 square meters.





"By now the detailed plan has been completed, it has been adopted, and we are in the process of applying for a construction permit," manager of MCF Group Eesti Kert Evert told ERR.





Construction is to start in the fall and last for up to one-and-a-half years.