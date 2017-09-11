Estonia, Internet, Legislation, Technology, Telecomunications
Monday, 25.03.2019, 14:28
Estonian circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction
The circuit court on Friday afternoon partially satisfied
the preliminary legal protection application of Levikom Eesti with which it
forbids the organization of a competition for granting frequency permits
in the frequency range of 3,410 to 3,800 MHz for 30 days, that is until April
21. The court admitted Levikom's appeal into handling and obligated the
Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Consumer
Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority to respond to the appeal by
Wednesday, at the latest, the company said.
According to Levikom CEO Peep Poldsamm, the essence of 5G is
the provision of services such as the Internet of Things (IoT), industrial
robots, self-driving cars and telemedicine, for which the most important
aspects are the network's response speed and security of connection.
"The issuance of four or more permits is in accordance
with the 5G standard and would not prevent any mobile operator from offering
faster internet, even though this is not the main idea of the 5G technology.
The objective of the 5G frequency competition should foremost be that 5G
services become available in Estonia as quickly as possible," Poldsamm
said in a press release. "Artificially limiting the competition with three
frequency permits would essentially be a market lock and mean forcefully
smothering the competition," he added.
According to Poldsamm, the court's decision came as a
surprise also to Levikom. The company still on Thursday published a public
warning that the competition had been launched on the wrong basis, only a day
later the circuit court also reached the understanding that the competition
cannot proceed uninterrupted.
He said that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and
Communications should issue at least four permits and leave one channel for
regional use for industrial consumers, medical institutions and regional
operators. "In the interest of competition it should be wholly welcome
that all those who desire could develop 5G services and contribute to the
development of the Estonian economy. It is incomprehensible why the Ministry of
Economic Affairs and Communications is mistakenly claiming that issuing three
permits is the only possible solution," Poldsamm said.
In addition, according to Levikom, the statutory
requirements for changing the radio frequency plan were violated. "Levikom
has been using frequencies within the 3,410-3,800 MHz frequency range put on
auction already since 2007 and wishes to continue using them for the provision
of new 5G services also in the future," Poldsamm said. Since 2016
Levikom Eesti has invested some two million euros in the development of 5G and
IoT technologies.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said in
January that the public competition will be open to all communications
companies interested in it and the starting price will be 1.6 mln euros.
The 5G frequencies will be in the area of 3.6 gigahertz and their price has
been determined in accordance with the Electronic Communications Act and
considering that radio frequencies are a limited state resource.
Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Rene Tammist in
January described the taking into use of new frequency bands as necessary for
the implementation of new technologies such as self-driving vehicles and smart
city solutions. "The challenges for Estonia's economic development are
innovation and productivity -- solutions using 5G communication will open up
new opportunities in both directions," Tammist said.
During the preparations of the competition, the practices of
various countries, the regulation in the European Union and the results of
public consultation were analyzed. All frequency permits will be issued at an
auction.
