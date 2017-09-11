Mobile data consumption in Latvia at 6.7 GB per connection

Mobile data consumption is the highest when a user watches videos, listens to music, or plays online games. Data consumption is much lower when browsing social networks, making phone calls on the Internet, using geolocation apps, or reading email.





According to Tele2, HD video streaming may consume most mobile data. Watching a TV series on TV Play Premium for an hour may use up to 500 MB. And the better the quality, the more data will be consumed.





Playing an online game may consume up to 300 MB per hour. Using Spotify, in turn, may consume 115 MB per hour, browsing Facebook and Instagram - up to 100 MB per hour.





On the other hand, navigation apps do not consume a lot of data. For example, using Waze for an hour will consume 10 MB, while reading email - 0.03 MB an hour.



