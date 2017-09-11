Lithuania wants to attract major data centers to Kruonis industrial park

Lithuania's foreign investment-promoting agency Invest Lithuania is looking for consultant for this job.





"We want to evaluate what additional infrastructure development the Kruonis PSP Industrial Park needs to make it more appealing to major data centers," Invest Lithuania told.





The Lithuanian government granted the Kruonis PSP Industrial Park the status of an economic project significant to the state. The general infrastructure, including roads and power lines, is in place in the park.





In September, 2015, Invest Lithuania said the Kruonis PSP Industrial Park was the perfect fit for major data centers. The neighboring Kruonis PSP is a state-protected facility, therefore, the highest level of security and the best infrastructure are guaranteed. And due to the country's climate, the issue of cooling servers does not need complex solutions.