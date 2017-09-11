Industrial Parks, Internet, Investments, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.10.2018, 11:33
Lithuania wants to attract major data centers to Kruonis industrial park
Lithuania's foreign investment-promoting agency Invest Lithuania is looking for consultant for this job.
"We want to evaluate what additional infrastructure development the Kruonis PSP Industrial Park needs to make it more appealing to major data centers," Invest Lithuania told.
The Lithuanian government granted the Kruonis PSP Industrial Park the status of an economic project significant to the state. The general infrastructure, including roads and power lines, is in place in the park.
In September, 2015, Invest Lithuania said the Kruonis PSP Industrial Park was the perfect fit for major data centers. The neighboring Kruonis PSP is a state-protected facility, therefore, the highest level of security and the best infrastructure are guaranteed. And due to the country's climate, the issue of cooling servers does not need complex solutions.
- 08.10.2018 Estonia's Helmes buys majority shares in Belarus IT firm SolbegSoft
- 08.10.2018 Lithuanian Railways up passenger numbers by quarter in September
- 08.10.2018 DIY chain Senukai comes under Lithuanian competition watchdog's scrutiny
- 08.10.2018 Wizz Air wins domain dispute with Lithuanian travel agency
- 05.10.2018 Балтийские страны планируют тестировать беспилотный транспорт на шоссе Via Baltica
- 05.10.2018 Долг Hymana Holdings в 10,7 млн. евро перед Snaige перенимает член правления
- 05.10.2018 Доходы Klaipedos nafta в 2018 году снизились на 4,8% до 75,7 млн евро
- 05.10.2018 Baltics keen to test self-driving cars on Via Baltica
- 05.10.2018 Завершено строительство отрезка Rail Baltica под Каунасом