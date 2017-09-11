Analytics, Lithuania, Technology, Telecomunications
Tuesday, 18.09.2018, 16:03
Telia Lietuva holds 40% of Lithuania's e-communications market - regulator
BC, Vilnius, 18.09.2018.Print version
Telia Lietuva held the largest share, at 40.33%, of Lithuania's electronic communications market by revenue in the second quarter of 2018, followed by Tele2 in second place with 22.28% and Bite Lietuva in third with 17.91%, according to the latest figures released by the Communications Regulatory Authority on Tuesday writes LETA/BNS.
Y-o-y, Telia Lietuva saw its market share decline by 3.6 percentage points, while Tele2 and Bite Lietuva increased their shares by 2.56 points and 1.62 points, respectively.
Further down the list were the cable TV and Internet services provider Cgates with a 3.11% market share, MG Baltic's telecoms company Mediafon Carrier Services with 2.89%, and Lietuvos Radijo ir Televizijos Centras (Lithuanian Radio and Television Center) with 2.06%.
Lithuania's total electronic communications revenue edged down by 0.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier to 174.2 mln euros.
