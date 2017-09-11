Telia Lietuva holds 40% of Lithuania's e-communications market - regulator

Y-o-y, Telia Lietuva saw its market share decline by 3.6 percentage points, while Tele2 and Bite Lietuva increased their shares by 2.56 points and 1.62 points, respectively.





Further down the list were the cable TV and Internet services provider Cgates with a 3.11% market share, MG Baltic's telecoms company Mediafon Carrier Services with 2.89%, and Lietuvos Radijo ir Televizijos Centras (Lithuanian Radio and Television Center) with 2.06%.





Lithuania's total electronic communications revenue edged down by 0.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier to 174.2 mln euros.