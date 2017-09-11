Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 07.09.2018, 18:08
Manufacturer of ID-cards Gemalto: We still want compromise with state of Estonia
The company also emphasized that the company has not
disclosed to the press or any other third party any kind of information that
pertains to ongoing negotiations with the Police and Border Guard
Board aimed at reaching an agreement, whether the information be the fact of
the negotiations taking place or the content of them.
"Gemalto AG
would never allow the press or any other third party interfere in similar
negotiations, which by nature and in the interest of success must remain
confidential," the company said.
The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board on
Thursday announced to representatives of Gemalto
AG that it will end compromise agreement talks regarding the compensation
of expenses incurred to solve the ID-card security risk and in the next few
weeks will file a statement of claim to court regarding breach of contract.
"The Police and Border Guard lack trust regarding
contract partner Gemalto, who has not
indicated willingness to cooperate and actual interest in entering into a
compromise. The Police and Border Guard Board over the course of
the control procedure carried out has collected enough information regarding
the circumstance that state institutions had no information on the security
risk on June 15 and Gemalto's version
regarding notification about the security risk published in Postimees today
[Thursday] has been disproved with evidence. We have no reason to fear the
court dispute, therefore we will submit a statement of claim to court as soon
as possible," Deputy Director General of the Police and Border Guard Krista Aas said in a press release.
The daily Postimees published an article on Thursday in
which it notes that the Police and Border Guard Board was informed of the
ID-card security breach already in June of last year, that is two months before
the Police and Border Guard Board informed the public of the security
flaw.
The Police and Border Guard Board and Gemalto had until now held negotiations
for entering into a compromise agreement that would end the three largest
disputes between them. Postimees reports that according to the compromise
agreement, the Gemalto would have
withdrawn from the circuit court an action against the next ID-card production
period tender.
Secondly, the Police and Border Guard Board would have
withdrawn a claim regarding one smaller ID-card flaw and Gemalto would
have agreed to pay to the state only half of the direct expenses concerning the
solving of the ID-card crisis, that is approximately 1.5 mln euros.
"Gemalto AG
still wishes to achieve a compromise with the Police and Border Guard
Board during negotiations, the evidence of that being the numerous and constant
exchanges of information and meetings in the name of achieving an agreement. We
hereby affirm that we are still making great efforts to reach that objective
and fully and conclusively solve conflicts outside the court as we believe that
is in the interests of both parties," Gemalto said on Friday.
- 07.09.2018 Consumer price index continued to rise in Estonia
- 07.09.2018 The number of job vacancies increased in Estonia in the 2Q
- 07.09.2018 Uber to run Baltic business from Warsaw, Kiev
- 07.09.2018 Lithuania's electricity price hits 3-year high - Energijos Tiekimas
- 07.09.2018 S&P changes outlook on Eesti Energia rating to negative
- 07.09.2018 Baltic regulators sign cost-sharing agreement on synchronization
- 07.09.2018 WSJ: Danske Bank money laundering probe involves USD 150 b of transactions
- 07.09.2018 Литовская City Service расширяется в Испании
- 07.09.2018 В Хельсинки одобрена продажа Эстонии 155-мм артиллерийских снарядов
- 07.09.2018 Maxima grupe разместила облигаций на 300 млн евро